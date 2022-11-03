Nia Long Is 'Fighting for Justice' in Black Form-Fitting Superhero Costume for Halloween

The Fatal Affair actress posted photos in the sexy costume amid the controversy surrounding her fiancé, Ime Udoka

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 12:17 AM

Nia Long is looking for "justice."

The 52-year-old actress posted photos Wednesday on Instagram in which she can be seen sporting a form-fitting black "superhero" costume. In one photo, Long stands alongside her friend dressed as Deadpool.

Long's superhero look featured a long-sleeve, black-mesh top tucked into black leggings. She finished off the outfit with black cat ears, black nails and a bright red lip.

"Just two Scorpio superheroes fighting for justice!!! Love you @jenniferbaltimore 😘," Long wrote alongside the pic.

In another photo posted to Instagram, Long smiles big next to her friend, Lonnie Murray, an MLB sports agent.

Murray also shared the photo to her Instagram and wrote about Long, "Leadership. Strength. Love. Compassion. Mother. Friend. I admire you for all you are and couldn't be more proud to hold you near and dear as one of the truest of friends. ❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, news broke that Long's fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member.

In the aftermath, the Fatal Affair actress issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said to PEOPLE in September. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Long, 52, and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. They welcomed a son together — Kez Sunday Udoka — in 2011. Long has another son, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics
Nia Long
Nia Long Is Considering Who in Her Life 'Deserves Absolutely Nothing' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgxtH3J-vZ/. Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report
Nia Long (C) and sons Kez Sunday Udoka (L) and Massai Zhivago Dorsey II arrive for the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the USC Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles
Nia Long's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Actress Nia Long attends Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 8, 2022 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Nia Long's 'Main Focus' Is Son Kez amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal, Source Says: 'Her Priority'
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Celtics Players Learned of Ime Udoka's Suspension on Twitter, Say 'It's Been Hell for Us'
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Faces Suspension After Alleged Affair with Staffer
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly are spotted leaving Delilah's nightclub dressed up as Nintendo's Link and Zelda
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long Dances in Celebration as Her Fiancé and Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Reaches NBA Finals
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City
Who Is Samuel L. Jackson's Wife? All About LaTanya Richardson Jackson