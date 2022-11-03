Nia Long Is 'Fighting for Justice' in Black Form-Fitting Superhero Costume for Halloween

Nia Long is looking for "justice."

The 52-year-old actress posted photos Wednesday on Instagram in which she can be seen sporting a form-fitting black "superhero" costume. In one photo, Long stands alongside her friend dressed as Deadpool.

Long's superhero look featured a long-sleeve, black-mesh top tucked into black leggings. She finished off the outfit with black cat ears, black nails and a bright red lip.

"Just two Scorpio superheroes fighting for justice!!! Love you @jenniferbaltimore 😘," Long wrote alongside the pic.

In another photo posted to Instagram, Long smiles big next to her friend, Lonnie Murray, an MLB sports agent.

Murray also shared the photo to her Instagram and wrote about Long, "Leadership. Strength. Love. Compassion. Mother. Friend. I admire you for all you are and couldn't be more proud to hold you near and dear as one of the truest of friends. ❤️"

In September, news broke that Long's fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member.

In the aftermath, the Fatal Affair actress issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said to PEOPLE in September. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Long, 52, and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. They welcomed a son together — Kez Sunday Udoka — in 2011. Long has another son, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey.