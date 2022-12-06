Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair

A rep for Long confirms to PEOPLE that the engaged couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]"

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 03:50 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are going their separate ways.

A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization.

"The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says.

A rep for Long also confirms the couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

The couple's split comes after the Boston Celtics held a press conference in September to address Udoka's suspension.

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," Long told The Hollywood Reporter last week.

CALABASAS, CA - MAY 20: (L-R) Assistant Coach for the San Antonio Spurs Ime Udoka, Kez Udoka, Actress Nia Long and Massai Dorsey II attend MANDAFEST Mandla Morris' 13th Birthday Celebration on May 20, 2018 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/WireImage )
Ime Udoka, Kez Udoka, Actress Nia Long and Massai Dorsey. Randy Shropshire/WireImage

In September, just weeks before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics issued a statement on Udoka's immediate suspension from the team. At the time, they said Udoka had violated "team policies," and noted his future with the team will be evaluated.

Shortly before the Celtics statement went live, ESPN reported that Udoka had a "role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff." PEOPLE later confirmed the allegations.

Udoka later gave a statement to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the alleged relationship. "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

His message concluded, "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Long issued her own statement exclusively to PEOPLE following the news.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said to PEOPLE. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Long and Udoka had been engaged since 2015 and share one child together, 11-year-old son Kez.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Former basketball player Ime Udoka and Nia Long attend 2013 BET Awards - Arrivals at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

The actress and the former head coach first met in February 2010 when Udoka was a professional basketball player with the Sacramento Kings. Long was in Boston filming a pilot for NBC, Udoka was playing against the Boston Celtics and a mutual friend set them up, according to the Boston Globe.

In June 2011, Long and Udoka exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together. Long was already mom to son Massai from a previous relationship, but the new addition was Udoka's first child. Their son Kez was later born on Nov. 7, 2011.

During their relationship, Long was adamant how "marriage is not a priority for me," telling Essence in their August 2012 issue she had "never seen a marriage work" and that marriage didn't define a successful relationship for her and Udoka.

"​​I don't feel less loved or less loving because I'm not married," she said at the time. "I worked hard to have the career I wanted, but I've also been deliberate about my personal life. None of this is a mistake."

RELATED VIDEO: Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal

Despite that, Udoka and Long got engaged in May 2015. Still, the pair had no plans to rush down the aisle, with Long telling a TMZ Sports reporter the following June that they were "taking our time" with wedding planning.

She shared similar sentiments in December 2020 on Essence's Yes Girl podcast, revealing that they didn't need the labels of husband and wife to know that they're "in a partnership."

Long added, "Love is complicated … and then you start a marriage, which I've never been married. And there's a reason for that because I don't know that I need to say 'I do' to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean] … that you own me now and I own you? I don't get that part."

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka. Maddie Malhotra/Getty

In June 2021, Udoka was named the head coach of the Boston Celtics after serving as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Long had also been busy with her own career in Hollywood, which currently includes starring in Peacock's limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and the films Searching with Storm Reid and You People with Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Because of their jobs, the pair lived in separate states for a while, with Long and her son in Los Angeles and Udoka in Boston. However, Nia had recently moved her family to Boston to be with Udoka. She has since moved back to LA with her son.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal
Nia Long, Kez , Ime Udoka
Nia Long Says Son Kez, 11, Wasn't 'Having an Easy Time' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka 'Used Crude Language' with Female Celtics Staffer Before Their Alleged Affair: Report
Actress Nia Long attends Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 8, 2022 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Nia Long's 'Main Focus' Is Son Kez amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal, Source Says: 'Her Priority'
Nia Long
Nia Long Is Considering Who in Her Life 'Deserves Absolutely Nothing' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Faces Suspension After Alleged Affair with Staffer
Nia Long (C) and sons Kez Sunday Udoka (L) and Massai Zhivago Dorsey II arrive for the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the USC Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles
Nia Long's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka Reacts to Boston Celtics Suspension After Alleged Affair: 'I Accept the Team's Decision'
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Brooklyn Nets Set to Hire Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka to Open Head Coach Position: Reports
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Celtics Players Learned of Ime Udoka's Suspension on Twitter, Say 'It's Been Hell for Us'
Nia Long halloween instagtram
Nia Long Is 'Fighting for Justice' in Black Form-Fitting Superhero Costume for Halloween
Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart Says Ime Udoka Possibly Coaching Celtics 'Biggest Rivals' Is a 'Tough Spot for Everybody'
Nia Long/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgxtH3J-vZ/. Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
BOSTON, MA - March 23: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics talks with head coach Ime Udoka after beating the Utah Jazz 125-97 at the TD Garden on March 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Celtics Owner Says Ime Udoka's Suspension Is 'Well-Warranted and Appropriate' After Alleged Affair