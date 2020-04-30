The Bradshaw Bunch gives fans a hilarious look into the retired athlete's life with his family's in rural Oklahoma

Watch the First Trailer for Terry Bradshaw's New E! Reality Series The Bradshaw Bunch

Terry Bradshaw and his family are ready to bring some laughter into your home.

The former NFL quarterback, 71, stars in the upcoming E! docu-series The Bradshaw Bunch, which will follow his day-to-day life with his family on his ranch in rural Oklahoma.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the series, which also features Bradshaw's wife Tammy; his daughters Rachel, Lacey, and Erin; and his grandchildren.

NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Lands E! Reality Series The Bradshaw Bunch

"Hi, I'm Terry Bradshaw. You might know me from football... that's all I got!" Bradshaw says with a laugh in the opening scene of the trailer.

The sneak peak then takes viewers through a slew of scenes showing the legendary football player's goofy side, pulling pranks on his family or jumping into a pool fully clothed.

Image zoom Terry Bradshaw, wife Tammy Bradshaw and daughters Erin Bradshaw and Rachel Bradshaw Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"I think we can all agree Dad is not normal," Erin says to her sisters after watching their father cannon-ball into the pool.

In another scene, Bradshaw prays over a Bible to give him "the strength to talk to Erin about her boob job" after he found out that she never told him about it. "Why hasn't she told me!" he exclaims during a confessional with Tammy, who insists him, "Let her come to you!"

Terry Bradshaw Says He's 'Glad' NFL Players Are 'Being Proactive' About Their Health

Bradshaw and E! first announced the new comedic series earlier this year.

“I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” Bradshaw said in a statement at the time. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin…I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

Image zoom Terry Bradshaw Frazer Harrison/Getty

In September, the legendary athlete spoke to PEOPLE about his excitement over the upcoming reality series.

“My girls love to drink. Ain’t no telling what’s going to happen there,” Bradshaw joked.

“They are a hoot now. Good-looking, too,” Bradshaw added of his daughters.

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers. He is also a two-time Super Bowl MVP, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, and the first and currently only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bradshaw currently co-hosts the successful sports show Fox NFL Sunday with a number of other retired NFL stars, including Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan and Howie Long.

The Bradshaw Bunch is coming soon on E!