Next Up for the Duck Dynasty Clan: Their Own Las Vegas Show

A&E
Lynette Rice
November 13, 2014 08:20 PM

Here’s something to quack up about: Duck Dynasty could become a big Las Vegas show.

The Robertson Family, the stars of A&E’s hit series Duck Dynasty, are in talks to create a musical for the Rio Hotel and Casino, PEOPLE confirms.

The plan is to stage a 90-minute show called The Duck Commander Family Musical, which would be based on the book, The Duck Commander Family: How Faith, Family and Ducks Built a Dynasty, by Willie and Korie Robertson.

The hope is to raise the curtain on the semi-autobiographical show in February. There will be lyrics and tunes from Robert Morris, Steven Morris and Joe Shane (best known for the Whoopi Goldberg-produced musical White Noise), while Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Grease) will serve as the director and choreographer. The show is reportedly expected to include lots of country, blues and show tunes and there’s talk of including video of the Robertson clan.

“The specificity and the strangeness of the family’s lives and home are a great fit for a compelling musical,” Morris told The New York Times. “I think the expectation is that it’ll be all chicken-pickin’ stuff and banjos, but what we’re trying to do is pull out as much heart, humor and sincerity as we can to keep people surprised.”

Some big-name producers have stepped in to help make Duck Commander a Sin City reality: Tommy Mottola and The Dodgers, the Broadway brains behind shows like Jersey Boys and Matilda, will help shepherd the project. The complete cast will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, work in front of the cameras continues for the Robertson clan. Sadie Robertson is heading into the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars while season 7 of Duck Dynasty will return to A&E on Nov. 19.

