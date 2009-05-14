Next on The View: Award Shows That Hate You

Cue the gloomy organ music: Two of TV’s soaps are reeling from a strange and disturbing plot twist, while one of the biggest stars is suffering an eerie flashback.

The culprit? The Daytime Emmys, which not only snubbed the highest-rated serial, The Young and the Restless, but also left out Guiding Light, the just-canceled CBS soap which badly needed an awards boost to help it find another network.

Meanwhile, it was a return to the bad old days for All My Children‘s Susan Lucci, who was nominated 18 times without a victory before finally snagging an Emmy in 1999 for her 19th nod. She, too, got the cold shoulder, by not even being nominated – though its five panelists are collectively nominated for best host.

The notable snubs were not limited to the soaps. The popular Barbara Walters-led chat show The View also was not nominated.

Overall, PBS led with 56 nominations, and its Sesame Street will get a lifetime achievement award. Vanessa Williams will host the awards program Aug. 30 on the CW network.