Newlyweds Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Enjoy 'Going Out Together' After Getting Married in Pandemic

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas may be married, but they're still enjoying their dating life!

The couple spoke to PEOPLE about dating and tying the knot during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Omega/007 party celebrating the release of No Time to Die in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

When asked about their favorite part of being newly married, Hartley and Pernas both agreed that "going out together" is still at the top of their list — especially after a year of lockdown.

"We couldn't date, we couldn't go out," Pernas explained of the early days of their relationship.

On Wednesday, the pair told PEOPLE that they'd spent most of the first year of their relationship quarantining at Hartley's house, after they began dating in the spring of 2020.

"I'm like, 'Well, why don't you…You know, it's safe over here. It's safe at the house. You know, I'm quarantining, I'm not going anywhere and she's like, 'Okay!' " Hartley said.

The This Is Us star continued, laughing: "She's like, 'I'll go get a change of clothes or whatever my place,' and I'm like, 'Well, why don't you just bring all your clothes here, and then you don't have to leave. Ever.' And then we haven't left since!"

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

On May 17, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Hartley and Pernas, who once costarred on Young and the Restless together, had "recently" tied the knot.

One day before news of their marriage broke, Hartley and Pernas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, where they both wore rings on their wedding fingers as they posed for photos together.

The couple have rarely been seen in public together since they began dating. The two actors made their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve.

In July, Hartley shared a sweet tribute to Pernas in honor of her 32nd birthday. Alongside a loving note, he shared a gallery of photos that showed the pair enjoying oysters together and smiling at various restaurants.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia! This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day. Here's to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!" Hartley captioned the post.

"Can't wait. I love you! 💕" Pernas wrote in a comment.

Hartley was married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. Their divorce was finalized in February. Stause is now dating Jason Oppenheim, who is her boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm featured in the Netflix series.