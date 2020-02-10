LEGO Masters' Newlywed Team Has to Watch as Their Creation Is Completely Smashed in New Episode

Builders, prepare for blast off!

On Wednesday’s episode of LEGO Masters, each team of two must create a space-themed structure — and then prepare to have it smashed. Judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard will pay special attention to how the build breaks apart.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming second episode of the new Fox competition series, which will also feature actress Mayim Bialik as a guest judge, newlyweds Tyler and Amy show off the one-eyed green monster they built.

Image zoom Tyler and Amy with their monstrous masterpiece. Ray Mickshaw/FOX

“What I’m impressed with the most is your building techniques look easy, but they’re actually deceptively hard,” Berard tells the pair. “When you’re making all of these different curve shapes coming up and keeping them stable, that’s really difficult and you did a great job with it.”

Then host Will Arnett, who voices LEGO Batman, informs Tyler and Amy, “Now it’s time to destroy your beautiful creation.”

Tyler and Amy watch with the other nine teams as Arnett drops their work from above, and LEGO bricks go flying.

The newly married couple had success in the series premiere as well with their farm-themed amusement park that boasted a working egg drop ride. But it wasn’t enough to earn them the Golden Brick, which acts as immunity from getting sent home. Christian and Aaron earned the Golden Brick for their Spaceland theme park that featured functional Ferris wheel and swings rides.

Another prize came in the form of Arnett sparing the two bottom teams — father-son duo Manny and Nestor and new friends Sam and Jessica — from going home in the first week. He decided that everyone would stay and continue to compete for the $100,000 and the title of LEGO Masters, although they won’t be as lucky the next time around.

LEGO Masters airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.