Newlyweds Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker Walk Emmys Red Carpet Together

It’s a date night for newlyweds Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker!

The Transparent costars, who tied the knot in July, walked the red carpet together at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Whitford also presented the award for best writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special alongside his West Wing costar Jimmy Smits.

Last week, Whitford and Landecker came full circle as they walked the red carpet together at the Creative Arts Emmys, the same place they made their red carpet debut in 2015 when they started dating.

This year, the West Wing alumnus picked up a nomination for guest drama actor for his role of Commander Joseph Lawrence in The Handmaid’s Tale. Whitford has appeared in 13 episodes of the dystopian series, and his wife also guest-starred in one.

When sharing the news of their wedding on Twitter, the couple referenced their roles in The Handmaid’s Tale, with Whitford writing, “In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara. The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled.”

Whitford’s tweet also included a photo of the newlyweds with their dogs. Landecker, wearing a simple blue dress, clutched a bouquet, while Whitaker grinned in a sport coat, leaning into his bride.

In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara. The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled. pic.twitter.com/iPZtzCGbob — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 18, 2019

A rep for Landecker confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that they were wed by political activist Ady Barkan at the Santa Barbara courthouse with their kids and dogs, Izzy and Otis, by their side.

The couple confirmed their plans to marry in March 2018 after Whitford, 59, and Landecker, 49, attended the 11th annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees event in Beverly Hills — and Landecker was sporting a diamond engagement ring.

Though they met in 2014, the actors didn’t begin dating until the summer of 2015. They made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmys that September.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.