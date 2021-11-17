"I never thought I'd meet a man like him," Paris Hilton says of her new husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Says Being Married Is a 'Magical' Feeling: 'I Can't Wait to Grow Our Family'

She's been married for just under a week, and Paris Hilton is still soaking up the newlywed vibes.

"This is the most magical feeling in the world," the entrepreneur and DJ, who wed venture capitalist Carter Reum in a lavish three-day extravaganza beginning on Nov. 11, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true."

Adds Reum: "Paris is the love of my life. That is one thing I know without a doubt."

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Hilton and Reum — whose entire wedding planning journey and big day will air on their Peacock series, Paris in Love — exchanged vows at an opulent Bel Air estate formerly owned by her grandfather, Barron Hilton.

"It was so meaningful, because the home holds so much significance," says Hilton, 40. "I always imagined having my fairy tale wedding there since I was a little girl. There are so many memories at the estate that I hold dearly, so to be able to celebrate my love story there was amazing."

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"We wanted to make sure that no matter what, we were able to celebrate with our friends and family," says Hilton. "The people around us are the most important and we cherish the bonds we have with them."

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Jose Villa/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Now, Hilton says that she and her new husband are looking forward to building their own future, first by celebrating with a honeymoon.

"We are going to take as much time as possible for ourselves," she says. "We're going to travel as much and enjoy our time."

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Next up?