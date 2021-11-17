Paris Hilton Says Being Married Is a 'Magical' Feeling: 'I Can't Wait to Grow Our Family'
"I never thought I'd meet a man like him," Paris Hilton says of her new husband Carter Reum
She's been married for just under a week, and Paris Hilton is still soaking up the newlywed vibes.
"This is the most magical feeling in the world," the entrepreneur and DJ, who wed venture capitalist Carter Reum in a lavish three-day extravaganza beginning on Nov. 11, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true."
Adds Reum: "Paris is the love of my life. That is one thing I know without a doubt."
Hilton and Reum — whose entire wedding planning journey and big day will air on their Peacock series, Paris in Love — exchanged vows at an opulent Bel Air estate formerly owned by her grandfather, Barron Hilton.
"It was so meaningful, because the home holds so much significance," says Hilton, 40. "I always imagined having my fairy tale wedding there since I was a little girl. There are so many memories at the estate that I hold dearly, so to be able to celebrate my love story there was amazing."
For more on Paris Hilton's wedding, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.
And Hilton says another special part of the night was being surrounded by family, including her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, mother Kathy, aunt Kyle Richards and friends like Kim Kardashian West, Paula Abdul and Nicole Richie.
"We wanted to make sure that no matter what, we were able to celebrate with our friends and family," says Hilton. "The people around us are the most important and we cherish the bonds we have with them."
Now, Hilton says that she and her new husband are looking forward to building their own future, first by celebrating with a honeymoon.
"We are going to take as much time as possible for ourselves," she says. "We're going to travel as much and enjoy our time."
Next up?
"I can't wait to grow our family," says Hilton. "I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He's going to be the best husband — and the best dad."
