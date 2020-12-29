Peace out, 2020! Kick off New Year's Eve with star-studded performances, laugh-out-loud roasts and more

Every New Year's Eve Special Coming to Your TV & Streaming Service This Month

It's almost time to say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2020. Celebrate New Year's Eve by counting down to midnight with Ryan Seacrest and honoring our healthcare heroes. Nothing will feel sweeter than putting this year to rest and moving forward into a more hopeful 2021.

Television, YouTube and Facebook Watch have a variety of specials to keep you entertained before the ball drops, including a whole lot of comedy. Tune in to see your favorite comedians deliver hilarious and satisfying jokes as they roast 2020 into the new year.

Here's a list of every New Year's Eve special coming to a TV or streaming service near you.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

♦ Peace Out 2020, hosted by David Dobrik and Keke Palmer, at 3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch

Wednesday, Dec. 30

♦ Heroes on the Front Line, hosted by Dean Cain, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW

♦ Yearly Departed, hosted by Phoebe Robinson, premiering on Amazon Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 31

♦ United in Song: A Celebration of America’s Resilience, featuring performances from Patti LaBelle, Yo-Yo Ma, Josh Groban and more, at 8 p.m. CT on PBS (tune in or stream)

♦ Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021, featuring performances from Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone and more, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

♦ NBC New Year’s Eve Special, hosted by Carson Daly with help from correspondents Julianne Hough and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC (will break from local news and will return for the final countdown from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET)

♦ Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021, hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, at 8 p.m. CT on Fox

♦ Hello 2021: Americas, featuring J Balvin, Dua Lipa, YG, Demi Lovato and more, at 10:30 p.m. ET on the YouTube Originals channel