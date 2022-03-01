New Teaser for Hulu's The Kardashians Shows Family's Major Moments Over the Last Year: 'It's Happening'

The Kar-Jenners are back!

"You guys it's happening," Kris is seen announcing on her cell phone as the phrase, "They're back and better than ever," is shown.

Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, also makes multiple appearances in the teaser, which includes a special moment of the family toasting the newly engaged couple and references the multiple "transformations" that took place "over the last year."

"Oh my God, are you dying? Are you dying? I'm dying," someone tells Kim over speakerphone at one point in the clip.

The streaming platform released the first official trailer for The Kardashians earlier this month, which included footage of Kim preparing to host Saturday Night Live and highlights from Kourtney's engagement to Barker in October.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives," a synopsis for the show reads. "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

There was no mention of West or their pending divorce in either trailer.

Meanwhile, Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson recently confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

He apologized to Khloé, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols. Khloé and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently last June.

Kylie and Travis Scott also welcomed their second child together, Wolf Webster, on Feb. 2.

The family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

