New Teaser for Hulu's The Kardashians Shows Family's Major Moments Over the Last Year: 'It's Happening'
The Kar-Jenners are back!
Starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, a new trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians dropped Monday night and features more exciting snippets of the famous family.
"You guys it's happening," Kris is seen announcing on her cell phone as the phrase, "They're back and better than ever," is shown.
Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, also makes multiple appearances in the teaser, which includes a special moment of the family toasting the newly engaged couple and references the multiple "transformations" that took place "over the last year."
"Oh my God, are you dying? Are you dying? I'm dying," someone tells Kim over speakerphone at one point in the clip.
The streaming platform released the first official trailer for The Kardashians earlier this month, which included footage of Kim preparing to host Saturday Night Live and highlights from Kourtney's engagement to Barker in October.
"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives," a synopsis for the show reads. "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."
The family wrapped E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians last summer, and The Kardashians will pick up where cameras left off, with Kim, 41, pursuing her dreams to be an attorney all while running her businesses and raising her four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. Her relationship with the rapper has taken a turn since she filed for divorce last February and in December requested to be declared legally single. The mom of four has also been dating SNL star Pete Davidson, whom she was first romantically linked to in October.
There was no mention of West or their pending divorce in either trailer.
Meanwhile, Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson recently confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.
He apologized to Khloé, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols. Khloé and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently last June.
Kylie and Travis Scott also welcomed their second child together, Wolf Webster, on Feb. 2.
The family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.
KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale.
The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu. New episodes will air every Thursday.