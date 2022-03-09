"You're going to dig a knife into me like that?" asks Juliette Porter in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Siesta Key's return

New Siesta Key Teaser Shows the Aftermath of Juliette Porter and Sam Logan's Split

Siesta Key is returning for a dramatic new season on Thursday — and the fallout from stars Juliette Porter and Sam Logan's split appears to be at the center of the drama.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the new season, Juliette, 24, tells Sam that she is moving out of his house, which she only moved into a few months prior.

"I found an apartment," she tells Sam, 30. "I put the deposit down."

After spending some time in different homes, Juliette reveals that she is going on a trip to Paris — a getaway that came as a surprise to Sam.

"I don't know when she planned it," he says while talking to his friend Mike.

"It's starting to seem like she's just trying to see how hard she can push," Mike replies.

But as news of a potential rift in their relationship starts to spread, Juliette's friends warn her of what comes with walking away from the relationship. Amanda Marie Miller argues that the "lifestyle of Sam Logan is definitely not one you want to walk away from."

juliette porter, sam logan Credit: Juliette Porter/Instagram

As Juliette is trying to forge a new path for herself after the split, Sam appears to be doing the same as he's seen spending time with a new girl.

"Everything he's been posting on social media, I'm not going to pretend like you guys haven't seen it," Juliette tells some of her castmates. "Everyone has seen it."

The girl in question, Meghan Bischoff, has a sit down with Amanda, 25, about what's been going on. "You're a trophy rebound," says Amanda.

Siesta Key Credit: MTV

Reacting to Sam's ability to move on so quickly, Juliette says: "You're going to dig a knife into me like that?"

Toward the clip's end, Chloe Trautman said she's "tired of trying to save" Juliette. Adds Chloe, 26, "Juliette's going to have to save herself this time."

Juliette and Logan called it quits last August after nearly two years together. She previously introduced fans to Logan on Siesta Key this past summer. The season concluded with the pair moving in together.