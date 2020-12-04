Drew Sidora Talks Joining RHOA and Cynthia Bailey's 'Epic' Bachelorette Party: 'We Had a Ball'

Drew Sidora is bringing her Windy City vibes to the streets of Atlanta — and she's ready for whatever drama may come her way.

Sidora is opening up about joining season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the wild ride she took with her fellow castmates — Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams — on her debut season of the Bravo series, which airs on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I like to have fun," Sidora, 35, tells PEOPLE. "People don't get to know a lot about me, so this was a great opportunity just to bring myself, my family, who I am and my truth, the good and ugly."

While the Chicago native, might be new to Bravo, she's no rookie when it comes to being in the spotlight. The actress is most known for her roles on That's So Raven, The Game, Hindsight and the TV movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.

"I may have had a successful career, but it definitely hasn't been easy," she says. "And I'm a human being, just like everyone else. I deal with problems. I make mistakes. So I just felt like as long as I'm true to self, hopefully, it can inspire somebody to entertain the people."

Image zoom Drew Sidora | Credit: Bravo Media

Sidora, who joins the cast after moving to Atlanta last year, was added to the series following the departure of NeNe Leakes, one of the original stars of the reality series. On filling that void in the show, Sidora says, "There's only the one and only NeNe. No one else can, I would not even say replace or even come close. I mean, she opened the door for this franchise, so I'm just honored for the opportunity that she definitely created. And I wish her all the best. She's doing big things."

In October, PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming RHOA season, which showed a montage of the women dancing in lingerie at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party, while surrounded by sex toys and strippers.

The trailer also featured Moore claiming she heard "sex noises" the night of the party. And while no one at the table outright points a finger at Williams, friend Tanya Sam later tells her someone is "making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper."

Talking about the wild night, Sidora calls the bachelorette festivities "epic" but admits, she missed out on the drama that transpired late in the evening due to the need for some rest.

"We just had a great time and just really genuine, authentic, just fun," she says before adding that she will be watching the scandalous events unfold just like everyone else. "I went to sleep. I was knocked out. I have three kids, so I was definitely happy to have uninterrupted sleep. So it's going to be interesting. I'll be watching though ... I will be eating my popcorn right along with you guys."

Image zoom Real Housewives of Atlanta | Credit: Bravo Media

She continues, "It was a complete surprise ... [Cynthia] was so in shock like, 'Wait a minute. What?' I mean, Kandi does the dungeon tour. So she brought that to the vacation, which I thought was epic. It was a great time. We really, really just had a ball."

The actress, who is married to Ralph Pittman, also talks about her friendship with Bailey and how the RHOA vet brought her into the group.

"We're new to Atlanta so just getting to know people has been difficult, especially during this time and with three kids. I love Cynthia. She's been so gracious, and throughout everything, she's just really been there for me," she says of the model. "Even my husband, his father passed away recently, and Cynthia and Mike [Hill] were just really there for us and supportive. So definitely from the beginning, we kicked it off. Our husbands are good friends."

In addition to Bailey, Sidora says she has formed a great friendship with Williams, with whom she has bonded over mothering their young children. The actress shares daughter Aniya Grace, 2, and 5-year-old son Machai with her husband and is also mom to son Josiah from a previous relationship.

"Definitely Cynthia and Porsha have been, I would say, the most gracious and open, just taking me under their wing and just having a lot of fun ... Porsha came in and just... We are tight, tight now, because we think similar, and she just came in with a great ball of energy," Sidora explains. "She's my neighbor, so that's working out so far. When I'm stressed, I'm like, 'What are you doing? I'm coming by. I'm coming over.' And our daughters play together."