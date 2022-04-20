New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in May, Including Stranger Things and Along for the Ride
Spring into May with a new batch of Netflix titles.
While the streaming service was showered with binge-watchable shows and movies in April, next month promises to be just as entertaining.
In addition to the release of Rebel Wilson's Senior Year and the movie adaptation of Sarah Dessen's novel, Along for the Ride, we'll finally get new episodes of Stranger Things.
For the upcoming season 4, the hit sci-fi drama will be split into two parts, for a "supersized" season that already looks completely wild. What a way to start the beginning of the end of the show!
As we patiently wait to see what lies in store for our favorite Hawkins residents, keep reading for everything else slated to hit Netflix in May.
New on Netflix on May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?, Season 6
Blippi Wonders, Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
New on Netflix on May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 4
40 Years Young (Netflix Original)
The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix Original)
El marginal, Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Original)
Summertime, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 5
Blood Sisters (Netflix Original)
Clark (Netflix Original)
The Pentaverate (Netflix Original)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, Season 1
Wild Babies (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 6
Along for the Ride (Netflix Original)
Marmaduke (Netflix Original)
The Sound of Magic (Netflix Original)
Thar (Netflix Original)
The Takedown (Netflix Original)
Welcome to Eden (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 10
Outlander, Season 5
Workin' Moms, Season 6 (Netflix Original)
42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Original)
Brotherhood, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Original)
Our Father (Netflix Original)
The Getaway King (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 12
Maverix (Netflix Original)
Savage Beauty (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 13
Bling Empire, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Original)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Original)
New Heights (Netflix Original)
Senior Year (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 14
Borrego
New on Netflix on May 15
PJ Masks, Season 4
New on Netflix on May 16
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People, Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 17
The Future Diary, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 18
The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Original)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Original)
The Perfect Family (Netflix Original)
Toscana (Netflix Original)
Who Killed Sara?, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 19
A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Original)
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Original)
The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Original)
Insiders, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Original)
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too (Netflix Original)
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots, Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 22
ONE PIECE
New on Netflix on May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Godspeed (Netflix Original)
Sea of Love (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 25
The Circle, Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Larva Pendant (Netflix Original)
Somebody Feed Phil, Season 5 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 26
Insiders, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Original)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, Part 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 27
Stranger Things, Season 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Season 1
Coming Soon
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Welcome to Wedding Hell (Netflix Original)