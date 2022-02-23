New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in March, Including Bridgerton Season 2 and The Adam Project

Here's an official guide for what's new on Netflix in March 2022
By Kelsie Gibson February 23, 2022 11:53 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Doane Gregory/Netflix; Liam Daniel/Netflix; Ivan Sardi/Netflix

A new month means new content on Netflix

As February comes to a close, the streaming service has a handful of exciting new movie and TV releases in store for next month. 

After two years of waiting, the hit series Bridgerton will return for a second season at the end of March, promising even more drama and romance this time around. 

If you can't get enough of true crime documentaries, Netflix has plenty to keep you occupied with the release of Worst Roommate Ever and Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Plus, there are some big movies coming out, including Ryan Reynolds' anticipated Netflix original The Adam Project (which also reunites 13 Going on 30 costars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo) as well as Leighton Meester's thriller The Weekend Away, based on Sarah Alderson's popular book of the same name. 

Learn what else is coming to Netflix in March ahead. 

RELATED: New Romance Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022, Including Persuasion, Tall Girl 2 and More

New on Netflix on March 1 

The Guardians of Justice (Netflix Original) 

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Original) 

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

The Green Mile

My Best Friend's Wedding

Public Enemies

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

New on Netflix on March 2 

Against The Ice (Netflix Original) 

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix Original) 

Savage Rhythm (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Netflix Original) 

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties, Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

Power Rangers Dino Fury, Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix Original) 

The Weekend Away (Netflix Original) 

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix Original) 

Credit: Ivan Sardi/Netflix

New on Netflix on March 4

The Invisible Thread (Netflix Original) 

Lies and Deceit (Netflix Original) 

Making Fun (Netflix Original) 

Meskina (Netflix Original) 

Pieces of Her (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 5

Beirut

New on Netflix on March 7

Good Girls, Season 4

New on Netflix on March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

Autumn Girl (Netflix Original) 

Chip and Potato, Season 3 (Netflix Original) 

Last One Standing (Netflix Original) 

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix Original) 

The Bombardment (Netflix Original) 

Byron Baes (Netflix Original) 

Queer Eye Germany (Netflix Original) 

The Last Kingdom, Season 5 (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 10

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 7

Karma's World, Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix Original) 

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Original) 

Credit: Doane Gregory/Netflix

New on Netflix on March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4 (Netflix Original) 

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix Original) 

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After (Netflix Original) 

The Adam Project (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 12

Dunkirk

New on Netflix on March 13

London Has Fallen

New on Netflix on March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (Netflix Original) 

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous. (Netflix Original) 

Marilyn's Eyes (Netflix Original) 

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 16

Pedal to Metal (Netflix Original) 

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Netflix Original) 

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank (Netflix Original) 

A Walk Among the Tombstones

New on Netflix on March 17

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Rescued by Ruby (Netflix Original) 

Soil (Netflix Original) 

RELATED: Netflix Teases Knives Out 2, Lindsay Lohan's Christmas Movie and More in 2022 Preview — WATCH

New on Netflix on March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix Original) 

Animal, Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

Black Crab (Netflix Original) 

Cracow Monsters (Netflix Original) 

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Netflix Original) 

Human Resources (Netflix Original) 

Is It Cake? (Netflix Original) 

Light the Night, Part 3 (Netflix Original) 

Standing Up (Netflix Original) 

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy, Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

Windfall (Netflix Original) 

Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix Original) 

Young, Famous & African (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 21

Call the Midwife, Series 10

In Good Hands (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix Original) 

The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 24

Bridgerton, Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

Transformers: BotBots (Netflix Original) 

Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

New on Netflix on March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

New on Netflix on March 28

The Imitation Game

New on Netflix on March 29

Thermae Romae Novae (Netflix Original) 

Mighty Express, Season 6 (Netflix Original) 

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 30

All Hail (Netflix Original)  

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Netflix Original) 

New on Netflix on March 31

Casual, Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ (Netflix Original)

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com