New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in March, Including Bridgerton Season 2 and The Adam Project
A new month means new content on Netflix.
As February comes to a close, the streaming service has a handful of exciting new movie and TV releases in store for next month.
After two years of waiting, the hit series Bridgerton will return for a second season at the end of March, promising even more drama and romance this time around.
If you can't get enough of true crime documentaries, Netflix has plenty to keep you occupied with the release of Worst Roommate Ever and Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.
Plus, there are some big movies coming out, including Ryan Reynolds' anticipated Netflix original The Adam Project (which also reunites 13 Going on 30 costars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo) as well as Leighton Meester's thriller The Weekend Away, based on Sarah Alderson's popular book of the same name.
Learn what else is coming to Netflix in March ahead.
New on Netflix on March 1
The Guardians of Justice (Netflix Original)
Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Original)
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
The Green Mile
My Best Friend's Wedding
Public Enemies
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
New on Netflix on March 2
Against The Ice (Netflix Original)
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix Original)
Savage Rhythm (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Midnight at the Pera Palace (Netflix Original)
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Power Rangers Dino Fury, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix Original)
The Weekend Away (Netflix Original)
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 4
The Invisible Thread (Netflix Original)
Lies and Deceit (Netflix Original)
Making Fun (Netflix Original)
Meskina (Netflix Original)
Pieces of Her (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 5
Beirut
New on Netflix on March 7
Good Girls, Season 4
New on Netflix on March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Autumn Girl (Netflix Original)
Chip and Potato, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Last One Standing (Netflix Original)
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix Original)
The Bombardment (Netflix Original)
Byron Baes (Netflix Original)
Queer Eye Germany (Netflix Original)
The Last Kingdom, Season 5 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 7
Karma's World, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix Original)
Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix Original)
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After (Netflix Original)
The Adam Project (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 12
Dunkirk
New on Netflix on March 13
London Has Fallen
New on Netflix on March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (Netflix Original)
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous. (Netflix Original)
Marilyn's Eyes (Netflix Original)
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 16
Pedal to Metal (Netflix Original)
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Netflix Original)
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank (Netflix Original)
A Walk Among the Tombstones
New on Netflix on March 17
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Rescued by Ruby (Netflix Original)
Soil (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix Original)
Animal, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Black Crab (Netflix Original)
Cracow Monsters (Netflix Original)
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Netflix Original)
Human Resources (Netflix Original)
Is It Cake? (Netflix Original)
Light the Night, Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Standing Up (Netflix Original)
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Windfall (Netflix Original)
Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix Original)
Young, Famous & African (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 21
Call the Midwife, Series 10
In Good Hands (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix Original)
The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 24
Bridgerton, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Transformers: BotBots (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
New on Netflix on March 28
The Imitation Game
New on Netflix on March 29
Thermae Romae Novae (Netflix Original)
Mighty Express, Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 30
All Hail (Netflix Original)
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on March 31
Casual, Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ (Netflix Original)