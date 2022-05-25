New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in June, Including The Umbrella Academy and Peaky Blinders

Here's an official guide for what's new on Netflix in June 2022
By Kelsie Gibson May 25, 2022 05:21 PM
Netflix has plenty to keep you entertained in June.

From comedy specials to TV shows, there's plenty to look forward to coming to the streamer next month. 

After almost two years, The Umbrella Academy is making its grand return at the end of the month with season 3, which already promises to be just as wild as last season. 

Peaky Blinders will also come to a dramatic close as it premieres its sixth and final season in June. 

Plus, a handful of celebrities are dropping comedy specials, including Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, and more.  

See what other movies and shows Netflix has in store for June ahead. 

New on Netflix on June 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean's Holiday

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

New on Netflix on June 2

Borgen - Power & Glory (Netflix Original)

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 3

As the Crow Flies (Netflix Original)

Floor Is Lava, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Interceptor (Netflix Original)

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Netflix Original)

The Perfect Mother (Netflix Original)

Surviving Summer (Netflix Original)

Two Summers (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 5

Straight Up

New on Netflix on June 6

Action Pack, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 7

That's My Time with David Letterman (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 8

Baby Fever (Netflix Original)

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Netflix Original)

Hustle (Netflix Original)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix Original).

New on Netflix on June 9

Rhythm + Flow France (Netflix Original)

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (Netflix Original)

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (Netflix Original)

First Kill (Netflix Original)

Intimacy (Netflix Original)

Peaky Blinders, season 6 (Netflix Original)

Top Gear, season 27

Top Gear, season 28

Trees of Peace (Netflix Original)

Vice

New on Netflix on June 11

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 13

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures (Netflix Original)

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends (Netflix Original)

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Netflix Original)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

New on Netflix on June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (Netflix Original)

Halftime (Netflix Original)

The Mole, seasons 3-4

New on Netflix on June 15

Centauro (Netflix Original)

Front Cover

God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix Original)

Heart Parade (Netflix Original)

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix Original)

Maldivas (Netflix Original)

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Netflix Original)

The War Next-door, season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Wrath of God (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix Original)

Karma's World Music Videos, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Love & Anarchy, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhythm + Flow France, new episodes (Netflix Original)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (Netflix Original)

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special (Netflix Original)

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

New on Netflix on June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix Original)

Rainbow High, season 2

She, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Spiderhead (Netflix Original)

You Don't Know Me (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 18

Alchemy of Souls (Netflix Original)

Charmed, season 4

SPRIGGAN (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 19

Civil (Netflix Original)

It (2017)

New on Netflix on June 20

Doom Of Love (Netflix Original)

Philomena

New on Netflix on June 21

All That, seasons 2-3

The Future Of (Netflix Original)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix Original)

Kenan and Kel, seasons 1-2

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, seasons 1-2

Zoey 101, seasons 1-2

New on Netflix on June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition (Netflix Original)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix Original)

Love & Gelato (Netflix Original)

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE, new episodes 

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy, season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 23

Best of the Fest (Netflix Original)

First Class (Netflix Original)

Queen (Netflix Original)

Rhythm + Flow France, new episodes (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Legacies, season 4

The Man from Toronto (Netflix Original)

Man Vs Bee (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 25

Grey's Anatomy, season 18

New on Netflix on June 27

Cafe Minamdang (Netflix Original)

Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 28

Blasted (Netflix Original)

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 29

BEAUTY (Netflix Original)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix Original)

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix Original)

The Upshaws, season 2, part 1 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix on June 30

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Netflix Original)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Coming Soon in June

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

