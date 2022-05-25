New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in June, Including The Umbrella Academy and Peaky Blinders
Netflix has plenty to keep you entertained in June.
From comedy specials to TV shows, there's plenty to look forward to coming to the streamer next month.
After almost two years, The Umbrella Academy is making its grand return at the end of the month with season 3, which already promises to be just as wild as last season.
Peaky Blinders will also come to a dramatic close as it premieres its sixth and final season in June.
Plus, a handful of celebrities are dropping comedy specials, including Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, and more.
See what other movies and shows Netflix has in store for June ahead.
New on Netflix on June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean's Holiday
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
New on Netflix on June 2
Borgen - Power & Glory (Netflix Original)
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 3
As the Crow Flies (Netflix Original)
Floor Is Lava, season 2 (Netflix Original)
Interceptor (Netflix Original)
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Netflix Original)
The Perfect Mother (Netflix Original)
Surviving Summer (Netflix Original)
Two Summers (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 5
Straight Up
New on Netflix on June 6
Action Pack, season 2 (Netflix Original)
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 7
That's My Time with David Letterman (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 8
Baby Fever (Netflix Original)
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Netflix Original)
Hustle (Netflix Original)
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix Original).
New on Netflix on June 9
Rhythm + Flow France (Netflix Original)
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (Netflix Original)
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (Netflix Original)
First Kill (Netflix Original)
Intimacy (Netflix Original)
Peaky Blinders, season 6 (Netflix Original)
Top Gear, season 27
Top Gear, season 28
Trees of Peace (Netflix Original)
Vice
New on Netflix on June 11
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 13
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures (Netflix Original)
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends (Netflix Original)
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Netflix Original)
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
New on Netflix on June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (Netflix Original)
Halftime (Netflix Original)
The Mole, seasons 3-4
New on Netflix on June 15
Centauro (Netflix Original)
Front Cover
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix Original)
Heart Parade (Netflix Original)
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix Original)
Maldivas (Netflix Original)
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Netflix Original)
The War Next-door, season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Wrath of God (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix Original)
Karma's World Music Videos, season 2 (Netflix Original)
Love & Anarchy, season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhythm + Flow France, new episodes (Netflix Original)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (Netflix Original)
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special (Netflix Original)
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
New on Netflix on June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix Original)
Rainbow High, season 2
She, season 2 (Netflix Original)
Spiderhead (Netflix Original)
You Don't Know Me (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 18
Alchemy of Souls (Netflix Original)
Charmed, season 4
SPRIGGAN (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 19
Civil (Netflix Original)
It (2017)
New on Netflix on June 20
Doom Of Love (Netflix Original)
Philomena
New on Netflix on June 21
All That, seasons 2-3
The Future Of (Netflix Original)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix Original)
Kenan and Kel, seasons 1-2
Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, seasons 1-2
Zoey 101, seasons 1-2
New on Netflix on June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition (Netflix Original)
The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix Original)
Love & Gelato (Netflix Original)
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE, new episodes
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy, season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 23
Best of the Fest (Netflix Original)
First Class (Netflix Original)
Queen (Netflix Original)
Rhythm + Flow France, new episodes (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness, season 2 (Netflix Original)
Legacies, season 4
The Man from Toronto (Netflix Original)
Man Vs Bee (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 25
Grey's Anatomy, season 18
New on Netflix on June 27
Cafe Minamdang (Netflix Original)
Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 28
Blasted (Netflix Original)
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 29
BEAUTY (Netflix Original)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix Original)
Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix Original)
The Upshaws, season 2, part 1 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on June 30
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Netflix Original)
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog, season 2 (Netflix Original)
Coming Soon in June
Glamour Girls
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom