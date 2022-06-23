New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in July, Including The Gray Man and New Episodes of Stranger Things
Get ready to binge-watch this summer.
In July, Netflix has a handful of exciting new TV and movie releases coming your way.
Kicking off the month, the anticipated final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 will hit the streamer, and if the recent trailer is any indication, it's sure to be a wild ride.
To All the Boys star also Lana Condor makes a grand return to Netflix with her new series Boo, Bitch, which she also executive produced.
As far as movies go, The Gray Man releases later this month, featuring a team-up between Hollywood heartthrobs Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Regé-Jean Page.
Plus, there are a handful of romance movies coming out for all the rom-com fans.
See what else Netflix has in store for July with the full list of movies and shows hitting the streamer.
RELATED: Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Says Will's Season 4 Journey 'Is More About His Struggles with Identity'
New on Netflix on July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me if You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
New on Netflix on July 3
Blair Witch
New on Netflix on July 4
Leave No Trace
New on Netflix on July 6
Control Z: Season 3
Girl in the Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
King of Stonks
Uncle From Another World
New on Netflix on July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma's World: Season 3
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
New on Netflix on July 8
Boo, Bitch
Capitani: Season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How to Build a Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast
New on Netflix on July 10
12 Strong
New on Netflix on July 11
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
New on Netflix on July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter's Killer
New on Netflix on July 13
Big Timber: Season 2
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia: Season 3
Under the Amalfi Sun
New on Netflix on July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
New on Netflix on July 15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don't Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Uncharted
RELATED: Dakota Johnson Is Caught Between Two Love Interests in First Trailer for Jane Austen's Persuasion
New on Netflix on July 16
Umma
New on Netflix on July 18
Live Is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
Too Old for Fairy Tales
New on Netflix on July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain't for the Weak
New on Netflix on July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
Virgin River: Season 4
New on Netflix on July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
New on Netflix on July 22
Blown Away: Season 3
The Gray Man
ONE PIECE
New on Netflix on July 25
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5
New on Netflix on July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA
New on Netflix on July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Pipa
Rebelde: Season 2
New on Netflix on July 28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
New on Netflix on July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled
New on Netflix on July 31
The Wretched