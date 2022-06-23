Here's an official guide for what's new on Netflix in July 2022

New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in July, Including The Gray Man and New Episodes of Stranger Things

Get ready to binge-watch this summer.

In July, Netflix has a handful of exciting new TV and movie releases coming your way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To All the Boys star also Lana Condor makes a grand return to Netflix with her new series Boo, Bitch, which she also executive produced.

As far as movies go, The Gray Man releases later this month, featuring a team-up between Hollywood heartthrobs Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Regé-Jean Page.

Plus, there are a handful of romance movies coming out for all the rom-com fans.

See what else Netflix has in store for July with the full list of movies and shows hitting the streamer.

New on Netflix on July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me if You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

New on Netflix on July 3

Blair Witch

New on Netflix on July 4

Leave No Trace

New on Netflix on July 6

Control Z: Season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle From Another World

New on Netflix on July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma's World: Season 3

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

New on Netflix on July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani: Season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How to Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

Boo, Bitch. Lana Condor as Erika in episode 101 of Boo, Bitch. Credit: Erik Voake/Netflix

New on Netflix on July 10

12 Strong

New on Netflix on July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

New on Netflix on July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter's Killer

New on Netflix on July 13

Big Timber: Season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia: Season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

New on Netflix on July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

New on Netflix on July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don't Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

New on Netflix on July 16

Umma

New on Netflix on July 18

Live Is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

New on Netflix on July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't for the Weak

New on Netflix on July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2

Virgin River: Season 4

New on Netflix on July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

New on Netflix on July 22

Blown Away: Season 3

The Gray Man

ONE PIECE

The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling as Six Credit: Paul Abell/Netflix

New on Netflix on July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5

New on Netflix on July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA

New on Netflix on July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde: Season 2

New on Netflix on July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

New on Netflix on July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

New on Netflix on July 31