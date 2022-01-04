Every Movie and Show That's Coming to Netflix in January 2022
Between binge-worthy series like Ozark season 4 and new Netflix originals like Kevin James' Home Team, this month is stacked with streamable content
New year, new shows and movies on Netflix!
Top-notch, award-winning content graced our screens in 2021, but the streaming platform is raising the bar for 2022.
Between adding a number of fan-favorite series like Ozark season 4 starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and films like 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp, our new year is about to be far from boring.
We can't forget about the platform's famed Netflix originals; this month brings Home Team starring Kevin James and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window starring Kristen Bell to our screens.
We've listed every series and film hitting the streamer this month, so start your January off the right way and binge-watch away!
New on Netflix on Jan. 1
- 300
- 1BR
- Annie (1982)
- Big Fish
- Braveheart
- Cadillac Records
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke (Netflix Original)
- Doing Hard Time
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter
- First Sunday
- Free Willy
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Girl, Interrupted
- Godzilla (1998)
- Gremlins
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- Hook
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Love You, Man
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Interview with the Vampire
- Just Go With It
- Kung Fu Panda
- Linewatch
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Nacho Libre
- Paranormal Activity
- Road Trip
- Runaway Bride
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Stand by Me
- Superman Returns
- Taxi Driver
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Hook Up Plan, season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Lost Boys
- The Never Ending Story
- The Patriot
- The Town
- The Wedding Singer
- Troy
- True Grit (2010)
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Woo
New on Netflix on Jan. 4
- Action Pack (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 5
- Four to Dinner (Netflix Original)
- Rebelde (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 6
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood, book 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Club, part 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Wasteland (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 7
- Hype House (Netflix Original)
- Johnny Test, season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 10
- Undercover, season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 11
- Dear Mother (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 12
- How I Fell In Love With A Gangster (Netflix Original)
- Cheer, season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 13
- Brazen (Netflix Original)
- Chosen (Netflix Original)
- Photocopier (Netflix Original)
- The Journalist (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 14
- After Life, season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Archive 81 (Netflix Original)
- Blippi: Adventures
- Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Original)
- The House (Netflix Original)
- This Is Not a Comedy (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 16
- Phantom Thread
New on Netflix on Jan. 17
- After We Fell
New on Netflix on Jan. 18
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 19
- El marginal, season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Original)
- Juanpis González – The Series (Netflix Original)
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Original)
- Too Hot to Handle, season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 20
- Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (Netflix Original)
- The Royal Treatment (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 21
- American Boogeywoman
- Munich – The Edge of War (Netflix Original)
- My Father's Violin (Netflix Original)
- Ozark, season 4, part 1 (Netflix Original)
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Summer Heat (Netflix Original)
- That Girl Lay Lay
New on Netflix on Jan. 24
- Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 25
- Ada Twist, Scientist, season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Neymar: The Perfect Chao (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 27
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix on Jan. 28
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Original)
- Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Original)
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Original)
- Home Team (Netflix Original)
- In From the Cold (Netflix Original)
- The Orbital Children, season 1, part 1 (Netflix Original)
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix Original)
January 2022 Releases TBA
- All of Us Are Dead (Netflix Original)
- I Am Georgina (Netflix Original)
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankein (Netflix Original)