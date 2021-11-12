During Disney Plus Day on Nov. 12, Marvel announced a handful of exciting new shows coming to Disney+

All the Marvel Shows Coming to Disney+, Including Agatha: House of Harkness and Ironheart

It's an exciting time for Marvel fans.

As the MCU continues to roll out films for Phase 4 — including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals — there are also several new TV shows coming to Disney+.

During Disney+ Day on Nov. 12, a handful of big TV projects were given the official greenlight, including Lucasfilm's Willow and Disney's Tiana, but we're especially excited about all Marvel announcements.

In addition to getting tentative release dates for Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, Marvel announced some new projects that are in the works.

Titles range from the previously teased WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness to a revival of the animated X-Men series from the '90s.

Read ahead for all the big Marvel TV series announcements to come out of Disney+ Day ahead.

Hawkeye

Set in a "post-blip" NYC, the series follows Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, as he teams up with his daughter Kate Bishop for a special mission.

Release date: Nov. 24, 2021

Moon Knight

Per Disney, Moon Knight is "a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder."

Release date: 2022

She-Hulk

Starring Tatiana Maslany, the series follows a lawyer named Jennifer Walters who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

Release date: 2022

Ms. Marvel

The new show will introduce Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City who looks up to Captain Marvel.

Release date: Summer 2022

Echo

The series will star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who is set to appear in Hawkeye.

Ironheart

Starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, the series centers on a young inventor who creates a suit of armor as advanced as Iron Man's. Riri will make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Agatha: House of Harkness

The WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha has officially been picked up.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

We don't have too many details about the holiday special, but we do know it will be written and directed by the movies' original director James Gunn.

X-MEN '97

Marvel is bringing back its animated X-Men series as it "explores new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original."

What If…?, season 2

Following its season one debut in August 2021, What If...? will return with a new set of heroes and even more new worlds in the Multiverse.

Secret Invasion

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, the series will center on the shape-shifting Skrulls "who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

The animated show will follow Peter Parker's journey to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU.

I Am Groot

The series of original shorts will showcase Baby Groot's "glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars."

Marvel Zombies