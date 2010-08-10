New Love, Work and Marriage Coming to Grey s Anatomy

Find out about all the drama coming up on the new season of Grey's Anatomy

The sixth season of Grey’s Anatomy ended with a bang, as a crazed widower terrorized Seattle Grace-Mercy West Hospital, eventually shooting Derek, whom he blamed for the death of his wife. When the ABC drama begins its seventh season next month, things will have calmed down a bit, though there’ll be plenty of new dramas developing – personal and professional – even in the very first episode. Keep reading for some of the juiciest tidbits.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

• Feeling responsible for the loss of staffers during the shootout, Derek (Patrick Dempsey) will step down as chief, returning the reins to Dr. Webber. Derek is also still unaware of Meredith’s pregnancy and miscarriage. “I think he’ll be devastated,” Dempsey tells TV Guide. “Seeing how quick life can be, I think they’ll want to have a child even more. Why not create a life before you lose your own?”

• Teddy (Kim Raver) finds a new love interest in trauma counselor Dr. Andrew Perkins (James Tupper). “I make out with him in episode 1,” says Raver. “It was just like it was with Kiefer Sutherland on 24, where we met and had to kiss.”

• An unnamed couple will get engaged and married during the season premiere. TV Guide says it’s one of three possible couples — Callie and Arizona, Alex and Lexie or Owen and Cristina.

• Speaking of Owen and Cristina, “They definitely take it to the next level,” Kevin McKidd says, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the ones tying the knot. “They’ve been through a huge amount in two seasons,” he continues, “and I think Cristina felt burned by her last wedding to Burke.

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy begins Sept. 23 (9 p.m. ET) on ABC. –Tim Nudd