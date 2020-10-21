New Girl's Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris Reunite for Voting PSA
The New Girl cast got together to encourage Americans to vote in the Nov. 3 election
The New Girl cast has reunited to encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris and Jake Johnson reprised their respective roles as Jess, Winston and Nick from the beloved sitcom.
Zoe Lister-Jones also appeared in the short clip as Los Angeles council member Fawn Moscato, one of Schmidt's (Max Greenfield) girlfriends on the show.
The foursome assembled to tell voters how to best cast their ballots on Nov. 3.
"America, you need to get out and vote," begins Lister-Jones, 38.
"Early, could be in person," suggests Johnson, 42. Morris, 37, adds, "or by mail," and Deschanel, 40, notes that voters must use black or blue ink to fill out their ballots in order to make the vote count.
"That's red and you're embarrassing me," Lister-Jones tells Johnson, who is using a red pen. Deschanel also advises voters to make sure their signature on their ballot matches those on other government documents and ID's, as Morris adds a heart above the "i" in his name.
"As long as it matches," Lister-Jones says, to which Morris confirms: "Oh, it does."
On Instagram, Johnson said the video was "a good excuse" to get together with his costars from the hit show, which wrapped in May 2018.
"You guys already know all this stuff, but it was a good excuse to see some old #NewGirl friends and goof around," he wrote.
"This message has been approved by Fawn Moscato," Deschanel captioned her own post. "VOTE!! & vote early!"
The New Girl reunion is just the latest of many recent cast reunions ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The casts of NBC's Parks and Recreation and the 1987 classic The Princess Bride recently got together for fundraising events for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and the Happy Days actors are slated to do a similar event this weekend.