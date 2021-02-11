First Listen! New Girl's Lamorne Morris Made an Action-Comedy for Your Ears

"It's one of the coolest things I've ever been a part of," the actor says of his new scripted podcast, Unwanted

Lamorne Morris is taking his acting talents to a new medium with his scripted action-comedy podcast, Unwanted.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for the eight-episode QCODE series launching Feb. 23, co-created during lockdown by Morris and his producing partner Kyle Shevrin.

Unwanted revolves around two slacker friends (played by former New Girl star and Game Night's Billy Magnussen) who decide to try and capture an escaped murderer hiding in their town for a $1 million reward.

"It's an action-comedy adventure," Morris, 37, tells PEOPLE. "We grew up on Lethal Weapon and Beverly Hills Cop and Die Hard and every Jean-Claude van Damme film, so what we wanted to do was create something that had the mood and the temperature of those films that we love so much."

"I wasn't able to be an actor back then and I'm upset about it," he jokes.

Listen to the trailer for Unwanted, below (warning: strong language).

"It's one of the coolest things I've ever been a part of," Morris says. "The ease of it was amazing. You get to sit at home and kind of play around and do fun things, and we just really enjoy the fact that this is our love letter to those movies that we were too young to be in as kids."

The actor credits producing partner Shevrin, who is also Morris' roommate, for encouraging them to take on the project.

Image zoom Kyle Shevrin and Lamorne Morris | Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty

"I started working with QCODE on something called Carrier with Cynthia Erivo and I thought, 'This is a really cool way to tell stories,'" Morris recalls. "It's kind of an homage to the old radio day, when families would gather around their radios and listen to [programs about] aliens invading, and some people thought it was real. Kyle did a great job of putting it together. It was his idea."

And some fun guest stars are in store for certain TV show fans.

"We've got some surprises. Obviously, we got Billy Magnussen and myself," Morris says. "For New Girl fans out there, we got Jake Johnson on the show. We also have Rose McIver, from iZombie and from Woke, which is streaming now on Hulu. We have Matt Walsh (Veep), Jessica Chaffin, Flula Borg, King Bach. We've got Ron Funches, one of the funniest people you will ever come across. We've got Alesha Renee in here. We've got Anna Camp in it. I mean, the list goes on and on and on."

Image zoom Billy Magnusson and Lamorne Morris | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Woke star says that while the first season does have an ending of sorts, he hopes they'll be able to continue telling the story.

"It's eight episodes. Some are longer, some are shorter," Morris says. "I don't want to spoil anything, but it could go on, potentially. It could go on. I definitely hope so. I would love to get another season out of it, and just keep developing, especially around these two weird characters, Ben and Grant, played by the magnificent Billy Magnussen and myself. So yeah, I would love to keep doing it."