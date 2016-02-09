Megan Fox Gets Candid About Being New Girl's Newest Girl

The wait is over! Megan Fox‘s New Girl character will be introduced Tuesday night.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the actress’s debut, Nick (Jake Johnson) offers Fox, who stars as pharmaceutical rep Reagan, a “lovely room for rent” at his and pal Winston’s (Lamorne Morris) place since Reagan’s current living situation is less than ideal.

“Reagan is a pharmaceutical rep so she travels a lot and her company is putting her up at a really terrible hotel,” Fox – who has been filling in for a portion of the fifth season during Zooey Deschanel‘s maternity leave – explains.

And it seems like Nick is smitten with his new potential roommate. “Nick’s got a crush on a girl who is way out of his league,” Winston reveals to roommates Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield).

But apparently, Cece has her own past with Reagan. The two know each other from that time they partied together at the MTV Beach House in 2003.

As Fox puts it: “[Reagan] realizes that one of the roommates is actually a past love interest.”

This news sends Schmidt, Cece’s fiancé, “into a massive spiral,” Simone told PEOPLE in December.

“He doesn’t think that’s hot or exciting,” she teased. “It’s just like, ‘Oh my God. Panic attack.’ So that was really fun.”