New Girl Actor Ralph Ahn Dead at 95, Former Costars Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel Mourn His Death

Ralph Ahn, who played Tran on New Girl, has died. He was 95.

The actor's death was confirmed on Monday by James Ahn, the president of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles.

In a post on Facebook, James said they were "deeply shocked and saddened" by Ralph's sudden passing, calling him "the best spiritual leader of our time."

Korean news outlet YNA reported that Ralph had recently been admitted to the hospital due to an illness and died in Los Angeles. A cause of death has not been released.

Prior to his passing, Ahn portrayed the role of Tran on New Girl for seven episodes from 2011 to 2018, according to his IMDb page.

As the friend and grandfatherly figure to Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Tran often provided advice and an ear to listen in the park. Though Tran had limited dialogue, he quickly became a fan favorite as he helped Nick through his problems, using primarily facial expressions and body language.

The only two times he spoke on the series were in season 2 when he called Nick a "huge baby" and in season 7 when he told Russell (Dermot Mulroney) to "drive."

Following the sad news, Johnson, 43, paid tribute to Ralph on Instagram.

"RIP. So much fun to work with," he wrote beside two images of his costar. "He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends."

Fellow New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, who played Jessica Day, also commented on Johnson's post and expressed her devastation. "😢 Noooooo," she wrote.

Lamorne Morris, who played Winston Bishop, also shared a tribute on Instagram. "Damn. RIP to Ralph Ahn. He played Tran on New Girl. Always the funniest scenes in the episode. This man lived a lot of life, keep his friends and family in yall thoughts and prayers," Morris wrote.

Born in Los Angeles, Ralph was the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho and served the U.S. Navy in World War II, according to NBC News.

Along with New Girl, Ralph's credits also include appearances in Eyes of an Angel, Suddenly Susan, Gilmore Girls, The Shield, The King of Queens, ER and Younger and Younger, among others.

In 2014, New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether told The Hollywood Reporter that it was an "easy" decision to bring Ralph on as a recurring character, noting that Johnson was actually the person behind the idea.