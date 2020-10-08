PEOPLE Launches New Weekly Digital Show PEOPLE in 10
PEOPLE in 10 airs Thursdays at 10 a.m. EST
PEOPLE in 10 is your latest source for all things pop culture in just 10 minutes.
The new digital weekly show premieres on Oct. 8 and will bring viewers a signature mix of pop culture news, lifestyle, human interest, royals, and celebrity interviews.
Hosted by Andrea Boehlke, who formerly co-hosted PEOPLE Now, the 10-minute show will air every Thursday on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, YouTube and @people and @peopletv social handles.
In the first segment of the show, entitled "The First Five," Boehlke will take viewers through the top stories that defined the week on PEOPLE.com and PEOPLE's social channels.
The show will then continue with "Screen Time," a segment that includes virtual (and personal!) interviews with your favorite stars from their homes.
People in 10 is already stacked with a star-studded lineup for its first few weeks.
Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.
Ken Jeong, the host of the new FOX game show I Can See Your Voice, is scheduled as People in 10's first celebrity guest on Oct. 8.
Jane Lynch, who will return as host for the NBC game show The Weakest Link, will join the show on Oct. 15.
Billy Porter, who is set to narrate Equal, a four-part docuseries for HBO Max, will make an appearance the following week on Oct. 22.