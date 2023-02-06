New 'Dexter' Spin-Offs Coming to Showtime Expected to Take a 'Deeper' Look at Show's Iconic Characters

The network announced its plan to develop multiple spinoffs for Dexter as well as Billions

By
Published on February 6, 2023 05:32 PM
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter (Season 8, episode 4)
Photo: Randy Tepper/Showtime

Dexter Morgan's journey continues!

Showtime announced Monday that it has placed a straight-to-series order for another Dexter spinoff, titled Dexter: Origins. The series will see young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become. It will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter, starring Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall.

The network also revealed it's developing a new version of the popular 2021 limited series Dexter: New Blood. This time around, the series will depict the ongoing emergence of Dexter's son Harrison.

Additionally, Showtime is exploring other projects based on various characters from the Dexter-verse.

fall tv preview 2021
Kurt Iswarienko/Showtime

"The Dexter saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for Showtime, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting Dexter:New Blood," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, said in a press release shared with PEOPLE. "The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that Showtime has always done so brilliantly. Clyde is deep into compelling stories and characters that will satisfy the cravings of our multifaceted audience."

"I couldn't be more excited about exploring and expanding the universe of Dexter," he added. "It's a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters – and the stories, themes and possibilities they inspire. I'm thrilled that Chris and my friends at Showtime want me to help them grow this truly unique and amazingly successful franchise."

The original Dexter premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons before ending in 2013. In the series finale, Hall's character seemed to have adapted to a new lifestyle following years of killing. His sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), died and just before the credits, Dexter was seen working as a lumberjack in an unknown location.

Showtime announced in October 2021 that it would be reviving Dexter for a 10-episode limited series, Dexter: New Blood.

And that's not all that's making a comeback. Elsewhere in Monday's announcement, Showtime announced that it's also working on four different Billions spin-offs: Billions: Miami, Billions: London, Trillions and Millions.

(L-R): Daniel Breaker as Roger "Scooter" Dunbar and Corey Stoll as Michael Prince in BILLIONS “No Direction Home”.
Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

"We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don't apply to them," showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien said in a statement. "Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We're excited to show everyone what's really going on down there."

Season seven of Billions is currently in production in New York City and will return to Showtime later this year.

