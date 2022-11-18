All the New 2022 Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and More

Here's a comprehensive guide to all the new Christmas movies of 2022, including when and where to watch them

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 03:25 PM
Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
Photo: Bettina Strauss/Hallmark

Candy canes aren't the only sweet treat upon us this holiday season!

Thanks to networks such as the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family and streamers such as Netflix and Hulu, there's a whole new slew of Christmas content releasing to satisfy your binge-watching needs this year.

So pop the cookies in the oven, pour the hot chocolate and cozy up on your couch because there are over 150 Yuletide flicks that will surely get you in the Christmas spirit. One of the best parts? Several of your favorite holiday stars are returning to the snowy-filled scenes!

Between Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker in the Hallmark Channel's Three Wise Men and a Baby and Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer in Lifetime's Steppin' Into the Holiday, get ready for the laughter — and maybe even some tears — as you immerse yourself in these heartfelt stories.

Keep scrolling for a comprehensive guide to all the new Christmas movies of 2022, including when and where to watch them.

Kendrick Sampson and Zoey Deutch star in Something from Tiffany's
Erin Simkin/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

  • Dec. 9: Something from Tiffany's, starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Ray Nicholson and Shay Mitchell

Amazon Freevee

  • Dec. 2: Hotel for the Holidays, starring Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud

AMC+

  • Dec. 2: Christmas with the Campbells starring Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt, Julia Duffy, George Wendt and JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Ryan Reynolds Will Ferrell
Apple TV+

Apple TV+

  • Nov. 18: Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds

BET+

  • Nov. 3: A Wesley Christmas, starring Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill and Mike Merril
  • Nov. 10: The First Noelle, starring Novi Brown, LaLa Milan and Todd Anthony
  • Nov. 17: Christmas Party Crashers, starring Skye Townsend, Jaime Callica and Cocoa Brown
  • Nov. 24: The Christmas Clawback, starring Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton and Lisa Arrindell
  • Nov. 24: Holiday Hideaway, starring Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox, Leonard Earl Howze and Rodney Van Johnson
  • Nov. 24: The Sound of Christmas, starring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele, Michael Bless and Alijah Kai
  • Nov. 24: The Christmas Clapback, starring Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton and Lisa Arrindell
  • Nov. 24: Holiday Hideaway, starring Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox, Leonard Earl Howze and Rodney Van Johnson
  • Dec. 1: Rolling into Christmas, starring Rhyon Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington, Brandee Evans and Gary Dourdan
  • Dec. 8: A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Paula Jai Parker and Porscha Coleman
  • Dec. 15: A Blackjack Christmas, starring Dawnn Lewis, Charmin Lee and Adam Lazarre-White
  • Dec. 22: A Christmas Gift, starring Blue Kimble, Noree Victoria, Javon Johnson, Victoria Rowell, Aaron D Spears and Nadia Simms

Bounce

  • Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper, starring Jonathan Langdon
Coverage of the CBS Original Holiday Movie FIT FOR CHRISTMAS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Amanda Kloots as Audrey and Paul Greene as Griffin.
Michael Courtney/CBS

CBS

  • Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET: Fit for Christmas, starring Amanda Kloots and Paul Greene
  • Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET: Must Love Christmas, starring Liza Lapira, Nathan Witte and Neal Bledsoe
  • Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET: When Christmas Was Young, starring Tyler Hilton and Karen David, (and executive produced by Sheryl Crow)

Chicken Soup for the Soul

  • Nov. 1: Meeting Mr. Christmas, starring Greta Carew-Johns, Madison Smith, Jaime Callica, Eileen Pedde and Laura Mitchell

Discovery+

  • Nov. 11: A Christmas Open House, starring Katie Stevens, Victor Rasuk and Ben and Erin Napier
  • Nov. 11: Designing Christmas, starring Jessica Szohr, Marco Grazzini and Hilary Farr
  • Nov. 11: A Gingerbread Christmas, starring Tiya Sircar, Marc Bendavid and Duff Goldman
  • Nov. 11: One Delicious Christmas, starring Vanessa Marano, Alex Mallari Jr. and Bobby Flay
Dad, played by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Mom, played by Allison Holker Boss, in Disney's The Hip Hop Nutcracker.
Ser Baffo/Disney

Disney+

  • Nov. 25: The Hip Hop Nutcracker, starring Allison Holker Boss, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Rev Run and Caché Melvin

FOX Nation

  • Nov. 24: Christmas at the Greenbrier, starring Alicia Leigh Willis and Josh Murray
Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud star in "Hotel for the Holidays."
Shane Mahood | Amazon Freevee

Great American Family

  • Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET: Destined at Christmas, starring Shae Robbins and Casey Elliott
  • Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Catering Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing
  • Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: A Royal Christmas on Ice, starring Anna Marie Dobbins and Jonathan Stoddard
  • Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: Love at the Christmas Contest, starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl
  • Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: A Merry Christmas Wish, starring Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison
  • Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: My Best Friend's Christmas, starring Breanne Hill and Colton Little
  • Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at Pine Valley, starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat
  • Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: My Favorite Christmas Tree, starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton
  • Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at the Drive-In, starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe
  • Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: I'm Glad It's Christmas, starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and Gladys Knight
  • Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas… Present, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas
  • Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne
  • Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: B&B Merry, starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch
  • Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: Aisle Be Home for Christmas, starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson
  • Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: A Prince for the Holidays, starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver
  • Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: Crafting Christmas, starring Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata
  • Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: The Art of Christmas, starring Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne
Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, A Magical Christmas Village When Summer’s mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates.
Kailey Schwerman/Hallmark

Hallmark Channel

(All Hallmark Channel Christmas content is also streamable on Peacock)

  • Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET: Noel Next Door, starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier
  • Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET: We Wish You a Married Christmas, starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha
  • Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET: A Kismet Christmas, starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks and Marilu Henner
  • Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET: A Cozy Christmas Inn, starring Jodie Sweetin and David O'Donnell
  • Oct 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Jolly Good Christmas, starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp
  • Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET: Ghosts of Christmas Always, starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson
  • Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: A Magical Christmas Village, starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas
  • Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: Lights, Camera, Christmas!, starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton
  • Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: All Saints Christmas, starring Ledisi and Roger Cross
  • Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: In Merry Measure, starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson
  • Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: The Royal Nanny, starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte and Greta Scacchi
  • Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at the Golden Dragon, starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven
  • Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Inventing the Christmas Prince, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr.
  • Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Three Wise Men and a Baby, starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin
  • Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: When I Think of Christmas, starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick
  • Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET: My Southern Family Christmas, starring Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly and Brian McNamara
  • Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. ET: #Xmas, starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty
Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
Bettina Strauss/Hallmark
  • Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: A Royal Corgi Christmas, starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo
  • Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET: A Tale of Two Christmases, starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick
  • Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: Haul Out the Holly, starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky
  • Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. ET: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster
  • Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: A Holiday Spectacular, starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret and the Radio City Rockettes
  • Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET: A Big Fat Family Christmas, starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere and Jack Wagner
  • Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: A Fabled Holiday, starring Brooke D'Orsay and Ryan Paevey
  • Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: Undercover Holiday, starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar
  • Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: The Most Colorful Time of the Year, starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell
  • Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas Class Reunion, starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan
  • Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET: The Gift of Peace, starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott
  • Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: The Holiday Sitter, starring Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs
  • Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET: Holiday Heritage, starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell and Holly Robinson Peete
  • Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz
  • Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Hanukkah on Rye, starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas and Lisa Loeb
Tyler Hynes, Holland Roden, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life.
Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

(All Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas content is also streamable on Peacock)

  • Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. ET: We Need a Little Christmas, starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield
  • Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. ET: Christmas Bedtime Stories, starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber
  • Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET: A Maple Valley Christmas, starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker
  • Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET: Our Italian Christmas Memories, starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges
  • Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET: Long Lost Christmas, starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres
  • Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. ET: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes (and from executive producer Blake Shelton)
  • Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET: The Holiday Stocking, starring Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones and Mykelti Williamson
  • Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET: The Gift of Peace, starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott
  • Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. ET: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, starring Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant
A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS, from left: Julianna Layne, Peter Billingsley, Erinn Hayes, Julie Hagerty, River Drosche, 2022.
Yana Blajeva/HBO Max/Courtesy Everett Collection

HBO Max

  • Nov. 17: A Christmas Story Christmas, starring Peter Billingsley, Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, River Drosche, RD Robb, Scott Schwartz, Zack Ward and Julie Hagerty
  • Nov. 24: A Christmas Mystery, starring Violet McGraw, Eddie Cibrian, Christoph Sanders, Drew Powell, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Santino Barnard, Leonardo Cecchi, Beau Bridges and Oscar Nuñez
  • Nov. 24: Holiday Harmony, starring Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter, Carla Jimenez, Sisanie, Amy Brown, Michael Wiseman, Seth Colton, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Jordyn Curet, Richard Perrie, Kayden Franco, Ryder Franco and Brooke Shields
  • Dec. 1: A Hollywood Christmas, starring Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, Anissa Borrego, Riley Dandy, Zak Steiner, Tom Williamson, Emelia Hartford and Missi Pyle

Hulu

  • Nov. 1: Christmas on the Farm, starring Poppy Montgomery, Darren McMullen, Hugh Sheridan, and Nicholas Brown
  • Nov. 4: Santa Games, starring Faizon Love and Caryn Ward Ross
  • Nov. 4: My Christmas Fiancé, starring Jennifer Freeman, Jack Parr and Denise Richards
  • Nov. 4: All I Want for Christmas, starring Erica Peeples, Christian Torres Villalobos and Sahjanan Nasser
  • Nov. 4: Christmas on Repeat, starring Jennifer Taylor, Gary Poux, Julia Terranova, JJ Whyte and Matthew Lawrence
  • Nov. 24: Merry Kiss Cam, starring Katie Lowes and Jesse Bradford
  • Dec. 9: It's a Wonderful Binge, starring Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, Danny Trejo, Tony Cavalero, Nick Swardson, Kaitlin Olson, Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer, Patty Guggenheim, Esteban Benito, Eileen Galindo and Karen Maruyama

ION

  • Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: The Case of the Christmas Diamond, starring Kelly Daly and Billy Baldwin
  • Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays, starring Sara Ball, Noah Fearnley and Vivica A. Fox
  • Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: The Search for Secret Santa, starring Skye Coyne, Alex Trumble and Jackee Harry
  • Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: A Prince and Pauper Christmas, starring Brittany Underwood and Tom Arnold
Merry Swissmas
Lifetime

Lifetime

  • Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: Merry Swissmas, starring Jodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon, Jane Wheeler, Mikaela Lily Davies and David Pinard
  • Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: Well Suited for Christmas, starring Mercedes de la Zerda and Franco Lo Presti
  • Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, starring Genelle Williams, Corey Sevier and Hattie Kragten
  • Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: The Dog Days of Christmas, starring Georgia Flood and Ezekiel Simat
  • Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: Reindeer Games Homecoming, starring Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening and Brian Sills (and written by Drew)
  • Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: Six Degrees of Santa, starring Kathryn Davis and Steve Lund
  • Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: Sweet Navidad, starring Camila Banus, Mark Hapka and David Fumero
  • Nov. 18: A Country Christmas Harmony, starring Brooke Elliott, Danny Pintauro and Brandon Quinn, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Santa Bootcamp, starring Emily Kinney, Rita Moreno, Patrick Cassidy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Justin Gaston, John Schuck, Deanne Bray and Zyra Singleton (and directed by Melissa Joan Hart)
  • Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: A Show-Stopping Christmas, starring Jamie Perez and Thomas McDonnell
  • Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET: Baking All the Way, starring Cory Lee and Yannick Bisson
  • Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: Steppin' Into the Holiday, starring Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, Mario Cantone and Lopez's real-life wife Courtney Lopez
  • Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer
  • Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: A Christmas Spark, starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando
  • Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET: Serving Up the Holidays, starring Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig
  • Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET: Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas, starring Valery Ortiz, Nicole Bilderback and Brandon Quinn
  • Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: A New Orleans Noel, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James, Patti LaBelle and Tim Reid
  • Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: Merry Textmas, starring Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa
  • Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET: Scentsational Christmas, starring Nazneen Contractor and Mykee Selkin
  • Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: A Recipe for Joy, starring Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey
  • Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas, starring Naturi Naughton, Luke James, Kirk Franklin and Lorea Turner
  • Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: Single and Ready to Jingle, starring Natasha Wilson
  • Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET: Record Breaking Christmas, starring Michelle Argyis and Andrew Bushell
  • Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET: A Christmas to Treasure, starring Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey
  • Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: The Holiday Dating Guide, starring Maria Menounos and Brent Bailey
  • Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Wrapped Up in Love, starring Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud
DOLLY PARTON'S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

NBC

  • Dec. 1: Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, starring Dolly Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, Angel Parker, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus

Netflix

  • Nov. 10: Falling for Christmas, starring Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet and Jack Wagner
  • Nov. 17: Christmas with You, starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia
  • Nov. 24: The Noel Diary, starring Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar
  • Dec. 2: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, voiced by Olivia Colman, Luke Evans, Jonathan Pryce and Jessie Buckley
Christmas in Wonderland. (L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in Christmas in Wonderland.
Scott Everett White/Netflix

On Demand

  • Nov. 18: A Christmas Karen, starring Michele Simms, Meghan Colleen Moroney, Ashley Jones, Rolin Alexis, Leyla Lawrence and Lee Karlinsky
  • Dec. 2: Christmas in the Caribbean, starring Elizabeth Hurley, Caroline Quentin and Nathalie Cox

OWN

  • Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET: The Great Holiday Bake War, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell
  • Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET: A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis

QVC+

  • Nov. 24: Holly & the Hot Chocolate, starring Ryan Farrell, Hanna Gaffney, Steve Gerben, Olivia Gropp, and Venable

The CW

  • Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: A Waltons Thanksgiving, starring Teddy Sears, Logan Shroyer, Marcelle LeBlanc, Rebecca Korn and Bellamy Young

The Roku Channel

  • Nov. 1: Another Christmas, starring Sheena Faust, Ryan Toby and Malik Brazile

UPtv

  • Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET: Unperfect Christmas Wish, starring Alys Crocker and David Pinard
  • Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in the Pines, starring Jillian Murray and Dean Geyer
  • Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas Masquerade, starring Erin Agostino and David Lafontaine
  • Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET: The Christmas Retreat, starring Rhiannon Fish and Clayton James
  • Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET: A Tiny Home Christmas, starring Rebecca Dalton and Christopher Seivright
  • Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET: The Picture of Christmas, starring Chelsea Hobbs and Giles Panton
  • Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET: The Holiday Switch, starring Alex Paxton-Beesley and Morgan David Jones
  • Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas Lucky Charm, starring Sugenja Sri and Adrian Spencer
Madelaine Petsch stars in "Hotel for the Holidays."
Shane Mahood | Amazon Freevee
  • Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in the Wilds, starring Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr.
  • Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas on the Slopes, starring Olivier Renaud and Soma Chhaya
  • Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas on the Rocks, starring Lyla Porter-Follows and Jon McLaren
  • Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. ET: A Royal Christmas Match, starring Jordana Largy and Matthew MacCaull
  • Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET: Santa's Got Style, starring Franco Lo Presti and Kathryn Davis
  • Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET: Sappy Holiday, starring Vanessa Sears and Jon McLaren
  • Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET: A Vintage Christmas, starring Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley
  • Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET: An Eclectic Christmas, starring Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley
  • Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. ET: The Snowball Effect, starring Anjali Khurana and Landon Moss
  • Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in Wolf Creek, starring Nola Martin and Tim Rozon

VH1

  • Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET: Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, Cassie, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford and Shad 'Bow Wow' Moss
  • Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET: All I Didn't Want for Christmas, starring Gabourey Sidibe, Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox andAndrew Bushell
  • Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET: A New Diva's Christmas Carol, starring Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small, and Mel B
  • Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET: Fugeddabout It, starring Justina Valentine,DC Young Fly, Conceited, Vinny Guadagnino, Vincent Pastore, Teresa Giudice, Fetty Wap and Nick Cannon
Related Articles
UPtv's holiday movie slate
UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and 'Gilmore Girls'
Great American Family's Christmas
Great American Family Christmas Movies 2022: Here's When All 18 Movies Premiere
Lifetime Christmas movies
All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, OWN, UPtv, and More
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Lifetime Christmas movies
See Lifetime's 35-Movie Holiday Slate Starring Reba McEntire, Jana Kramer, Tia Mowry and More
holiday movies
Ho Ho Ho! Here Are All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime and More
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION - ABC is rockin around the Disney Parks Christmas trees for the sixth year in a row, when The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs SUNDAY, NOV. 28 (7:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST). (Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty Images) GWEN STEFANI
Gwen Stefani Channels Cinderella During Disney's Holiday Celebration, Plus Nic Cage, Kel Mitchell and More
Christmas specials
'Tis the Season! Here's Every Holiday Special Coming to Your TV & Streaming Service This Month
Shaq
Stars Giving Back This 2021 Holiday Season
Netflix
Netflix's First Christmas Movies Drop This Month! See All the Holiday Programming
Christmas with a Prince: The Royal Baby
Here Are All of UPtv's Christmas Movies, Shows, Specials and 'Gilmore Girls' Plans for This Season
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Mindy Kaling Gets Her Game On in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Katharine McPhee and More
Emily BLunt
Emily Blunt is All Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Miranda Kerr, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and More
Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause
Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2021, Including Season 4 of 'Selling Sunset'