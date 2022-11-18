All the New 2022 Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and More

Candy canes aren't the only sweet treat upon us this holiday season!

Thanks to networks such as the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family and streamers such as Netflix and Hulu, there's a whole new slew of Christmas content releasing to satisfy your binge-watching needs this year.

So pop the cookies in the oven, pour the hot chocolate and cozy up on your couch because there are over 150 Yuletide flicks that will surely get you in the Christmas spirit. One of the best parts? Several of your favorite holiday stars are returning to the snowy-filled scenes!

Between Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker in the Hallmark Channel's Three Wise Men and a Baby and Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer in Lifetime's Steppin' Into the Holiday, get ready for the laughter — and maybe even some tears — as you immerse yourself in these heartfelt stories.

Keep scrolling for a comprehensive guide to all the new Christmas movies of 2022, including when and where to watch them.

Erin Simkin/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Dec. 9: Something from Tiffany's, starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Ray Nicholson and Shay Mitchell

Amazon Freevee

Dec. 2: Hotel for the Holidays, starring Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud

AMC+

Dec. 2: Christmas with the Campbells starring Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt, Julia Duffy, George Wendt and JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Nov. 18: Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds

BET+

Nov. 3: A Wesley Christmas, starring Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill and Mike Merril

Nov. 10: The First Noelle, starring Novi Brown, LaLa Milan and Todd Anthony

Nov. 17: Christmas Party Crashers, starring Skye Townsend, Jaime Callica and Cocoa Brown

Nov. 24: The Christmas Clawback, starring Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton and Lisa Arrindell

Nov. 24: Holiday Hideaway, starring Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox, Leonard Earl Howze and Rodney Van Johnson

Nov. 24: The Sound of Christmas, starring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele, Michael Bless and Alijah Kai

Nov. 24: The Christmas Clapback, starring Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton and Lisa Arrindell

Nov. 24: Holiday Hideaway, starring Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox, Leonard Earl Howze and Rodney Van Johnson

Dec. 1: Rolling into Christmas, starring Rhyon Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington, Brandee Evans and Gary Dourdan

Dec. 8: A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Paula Jai Parker and Porscha Coleman

Dec. 15: A Blackjack Christmas, starring Dawnn Lewis, Charmin Lee and Adam Lazarre-White

Dec. 22: A Christmas Gift, starring Blue Kimble, Noree Victoria, Javon Johnson, Victoria Rowell, Aaron D Spears and Nadia Simms

Bounce

Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper, starring Jonathan Langdon

Michael Courtney/CBS

CBS

Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET: Fit for Christmas, starring Amanda Kloots and Paul Greene

Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET: Must Love Christmas, starring Liza Lapira, Nathan Witte and Neal Bledsoe

Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET: When Christmas Was Young, starring Tyler Hilton and Karen David, (and executive produced by Sheryl Crow)

Chicken Soup for the Soul

Nov. 1: Meeting Mr. Christmas, starring Greta Carew-Johns, Madison Smith, Jaime Callica, Eileen Pedde and Laura Mitchell

Discovery+

Nov. 11: A Christmas Open House, starring Katie Stevens, Victor Rasuk and Ben and Erin Napier

Nov. 11: Designing Christmas, starring Jessica Szohr, Marco Grazzini and Hilary Farr

Nov. 11: A Gingerbread Christmas, starring Tiya Sircar, Marc Bendavid and Duff Goldman

Nov. 11: One Delicious Christmas, starring Vanessa Marano, Alex Mallari Jr. and Bobby Flay

Ser Baffo/Disney

Disney+

Nov. 25: The Hip Hop Nutcracker, starring Allison Holker Boss, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Rev Run and Caché Melvin

FOX Nation

Nov. 24: Christmas at the Greenbrier, starring Alicia Leigh Willis and Josh Murray

Shane Mahood | Amazon Freevee

Great American Family

Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET: Destined at Christmas, starring Shae Robbins and Casey Elliott

Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Catering Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing

Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: A Royal Christmas on Ice, starring Anna Marie Dobbins and Jonathan Stoddard

Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: Love at the Christmas Contest, starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl

Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: A Merry Christmas Wish, starring Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison

Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: My Best Friend's Christmas, starring Breanne Hill and Colton Little

Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at Pine Valley, starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat

Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: My Favorite Christmas Tree, starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at the Drive-In, starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe

Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: I'm Glad It's Christmas, starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and Gladys Knight

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas… Present, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas

Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne

Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: B&B Merry, starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch

Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: Aisle Be Home for Christmas, starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson

Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: A Prince for the Holidays, starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver

Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: Crafting Christmas, starring Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata

Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: The Art of Christmas, starring Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne

Kailey Schwerman/Hallmark

Hallmark Channel

(All Hallmark Channel Christmas content is also streamable on Peacock)

Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET: Noel Next Door, starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier

Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET: We Wish You a Married Christmas, starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha

Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET: A Kismet Christmas, starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks and Marilu Henner

Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET: A Cozy Christmas Inn, starring Jodie Sweetin and David O'Donnell

Oct 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Jolly Good Christmas, starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp

Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET: Ghosts of Christmas Always, starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson

Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: A Magical Christmas Village, starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas

Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: Lights, Camera, Christmas!, starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton

Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: All Saints Christmas, starring Ledisi and Roger Cross

Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: In Merry Measure, starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson

Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: The Royal Nanny, starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte and Greta Scacchi

Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at the Golden Dragon, starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven

Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Inventing the Christmas Prince, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Three Wise Men and a Baby, starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin

Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: When I Think of Christmas, starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick

Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET: My Southern Family Christmas, starring Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly and Brian McNamara

Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. ET: #Xmas, starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty

Bettina Strauss/Hallmark

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: A Royal Corgi Christmas, starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo

Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET: A Tale of Two Christmases, starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick

Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: Haul Out the Holly, starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky

Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. ET: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: A Holiday Spectacular, starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret and the Radio City Rockettes

Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET: A Big Fat Family Christmas, starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere and Jack Wagner

Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: A Fabled Holiday, starring Brooke D'Orsay and Ryan Paevey

Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: Undercover Holiday, starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar

Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: The Most Colorful Time of the Year, starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell

Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas Class Reunion, starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan

Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET: The Gift of Peace, starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott

Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: The Holiday Sitter, starring Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs

Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET: Holiday Heritage, starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell and Holly Robinson Peete

Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz

Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Hanukkah on Rye, starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas and Lisa Loeb

Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

(All Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas content is also streamable on Peacock)

Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. ET: We Need a Little Christmas, starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield

Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. ET: Christmas Bedtime Stories, starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber

Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET: A Maple Valley Christmas, starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker

Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET: Our Italian Christmas Memories, starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges

Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET: Long Lost Christmas, starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres

Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. ET: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes (and from executive producer Blake Shelton)

Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET: The Holiday Stocking, starring Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones and Mykelti Williamson

Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET: The Gift of Peace, starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott

Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. ET: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, starring Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant

Yana Blajeva/HBO Max/Courtesy Everett Collection

HBO Max

Nov. 17: A Christmas Story Christmas, starring Peter Billingsley, Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, River Drosche, RD Robb, Scott Schwartz, Zack Ward and Julie Hagerty

Nov. 24: A Christmas Mystery, starring Violet McGraw, Eddie Cibrian, Christoph Sanders, Drew Powell, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Santino Barnard, Leonardo Cecchi, Beau Bridges and Oscar Nuñez

Nov. 24: Holiday Harmony, starring Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter, Carla Jimenez, Sisanie, Amy Brown, Michael Wiseman, Seth Colton, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Jordyn Curet, Richard Perrie, Kayden Franco, Ryder Franco and Brooke Shields

Dec. 1: A Hollywood Christmas, starring Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, Anissa Borrego, Riley Dandy, Zak Steiner, Tom Williamson, Emelia Hartford and Missi Pyle

Hulu

Nov. 1: Christmas on the Farm, starring Poppy Montgomery, Darren McMullen, Hugh Sheridan, and Nicholas Brown

Nov. 4: Santa Games, starring Faizon Love and Caryn Ward Ross

Nov. 4: My Christmas Fiancé, starring Jennifer Freeman, Jack Parr and Denise Richards

Nov. 4: All I Want for Christmas, starring Erica Peeples, Christian Torres Villalobos and Sahjanan Nasser

Nov. 4: Christmas on Repeat, starring Jennifer Taylor, Gary Poux, Julia Terranova, JJ Whyte and Matthew Lawrence

Nov. 24: Merry Kiss Cam, starring Katie Lowes and Jesse Bradford

Dec. 9: It's a Wonderful Binge, starring Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, Danny Trejo, Tony Cavalero, Nick Swardson, Kaitlin Olson, Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer, Patty Guggenheim, Esteban Benito, Eileen Galindo and Karen Maruyama

ION

Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: The Case of the Christmas Diamond, starring Kelly Daly and Billy Baldwin

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays, starring Sara Ball, Noah Fearnley and Vivica A. Fox

Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: The Search for Secret Santa, starring Skye Coyne, Alex Trumble and Jackee Harry

Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: A Prince and Pauper Christmas, starring Brittany Underwood and Tom Arnold

Lifetime

Lifetime

Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: Merry Swissmas, starring Jodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon, Jane Wheeler, Mikaela Lily Davies and David Pinard

Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: Well Suited for Christmas, starring Mercedes de la Zerda and Franco Lo Presti

Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, starring Genelle Williams, Corey Sevier and Hattie Kragten

Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: The Dog Days of Christmas, starring Georgia Flood and Ezekiel Simat

Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: Reindeer Games Homecoming, starring Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening and Brian Sills (and written by Drew)

Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: Six Degrees of Santa, starring Kathryn Davis and Steve Lund

Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: Sweet Navidad, starring Camila Banus, Mark Hapka and David Fumero

Nov. 18: A Country Christmas Harmony, starring Brooke Elliott, Danny Pintauro and Brandon Quinn, at 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Santa Bootcamp, starring Emily Kinney, Rita Moreno, Patrick Cassidy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Justin Gaston, John Schuck, Deanne Bray and Zyra Singleton (and directed by Melissa Joan Hart)

Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: A Show-Stopping Christmas, starring Jamie Perez and Thomas McDonnell

Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET: Baking All the Way, starring Cory Lee and Yannick Bisson

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: Steppin' Into the Holiday, starring Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, Mario Cantone and Lopez's real-life wife Courtney Lopez

Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: A Christmas Spark, starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando

Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET: Serving Up the Holidays, starring Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig

Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET: Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas, starring Valery Ortiz, Nicole Bilderback and Brandon Quinn

Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: A New Orleans Noel, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James, Patti LaBelle and Tim Reid

Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: Merry Textmas, starring Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa

Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET: Scentsational Christmas, starring Nazneen Contractor and Mykee Selkin

Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: A Recipe for Joy, starring Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey

Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas, starring Naturi Naughton, Luke James, Kirk Franklin and Lorea Turner

Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: Single and Ready to Jingle, starring Natasha Wilson

Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET: Record Breaking Christmas, starring Michelle Argyis and Andrew Bushell

Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET: A Christmas to Treasure, starring Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey

Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: The Holiday Dating Guide, starring Maria Menounos and Brent Bailey

Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Wrapped Up in Love, starring Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

NBC

Dec. 1: Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, starring Dolly Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, Angel Parker, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus

Netflix

Nov. 10: Falling for Christmas, starring Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet and Jack Wagner

Nov. 17: Christmas with You, starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia

Nov. 24: The Noel Diary, starring Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar

Dec. 2: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, voiced by Olivia Colman, Luke Evans, Jonathan Pryce and Jessie Buckley

Scott Everett White/Netflix

On Demand

Nov. 18: A Christmas Karen, starring Michele Simms, Meghan Colleen Moroney, Ashley Jones, Rolin Alexis, Leyla Lawrence and Lee Karlinsky

Dec. 2: Christmas in the Caribbean, starring Elizabeth Hurley, Caroline Quentin and Nathalie Cox

OWN

Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET: The Great Holiday Bake War, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell

Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET: A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis

QVC+

Nov. 24: Holly & the Hot Chocolate, starring Ryan Farrell, Hanna Gaffney, Steve Gerben, Olivia Gropp, and Venable

The CW

Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: A Waltons Thanksgiving, starring Teddy Sears, Logan Shroyer, Marcelle LeBlanc, Rebecca Korn and Bellamy Young

The Roku Channel

Nov. 1: Another Christmas, starring Sheena Faust, Ryan Toby and Malik Brazile

UPtv

Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET: Unperfect Christmas Wish, starring Alys Crocker and David Pinard

Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in the Pines, starring Jillian Murray and Dean Geyer

Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas Masquerade, starring Erin Agostino and David Lafontaine

Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET: The Christmas Retreat, starring Rhiannon Fish and Clayton James

Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET: A Tiny Home Christmas, starring Rebecca Dalton and Christopher Seivright

Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET: The Picture of Christmas, starring Chelsea Hobbs and Giles Panton

Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET: The Holiday Switch, starring Alex Paxton-Beesley and Morgan David Jones

Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas Lucky Charm, starring Sugenja Sri and Adrian Spencer

Shane Mahood | Amazon Freevee

Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in the Wilds, starring Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr.

Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas on the Slopes, starring Olivier Renaud and Soma Chhaya

Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas on the Rocks, starring Lyla Porter-Follows and Jon McLaren

Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. ET: A Royal Christmas Match, starring Jordana Largy and Matthew MacCaull

Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET: Santa's Got Style, starring Franco Lo Presti and Kathryn Davis

Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET: Sappy Holiday, starring Vanessa Sears and Jon McLaren

Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET: A Vintage Christmas, starring Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley

Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET: An Eclectic Christmas, starring Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley

Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. ET: The Snowball Effect, starring Anjali Khurana and Landon Moss

Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in Wolf Creek, starring Nola Martin and Tim Rozon

VH1

Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET: Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, Cassie, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford and Shad 'Bow Wow' Moss

Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET: All I Didn't Want for Christmas, starring Gabourey Sidibe, Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox andAndrew Bushell

Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET: A New Diva's Christmas Carol, starring Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small, and Mel B