Entertainment TV All the New 2022 Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and More Here's a comprehensive guide to all the new Christmas movies of 2022, including when and where to watch them By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 03:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Bettina Strauss/Hallmark Candy canes aren't the only sweet treat upon us this holiday season! Thanks to networks such as the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family and streamers such as Netflix and Hulu, there's a whole new slew of Christmas content releasing to satisfy your binge-watching needs this year. So pop the cookies in the oven, pour the hot chocolate and cozy up on your couch because there are over 150 Yuletide flicks that will surely get you in the Christmas spirit. One of the best parts? Several of your favorite holiday stars are returning to the snowy-filled scenes! Between Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker in the Hallmark Channel's Three Wise Men and a Baby and Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer in Lifetime's Steppin' Into the Holiday, get ready for the laughter — and maybe even some tears — as you immerse yourself in these heartfelt stories. Keep scrolling for a comprehensive guide to all the new Christmas movies of 2022, including when and where to watch them. Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited' Erin Simkin/Prime Video Amazon Prime Video Dec. 9: Something from Tiffany's, starring Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Ray Nicholson and Shay Mitchell Amazon Freevee Dec. 2: Hotel for the Holidays, starring Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud AMC+ Dec. 2: Christmas with the Campbells starring Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt, Julia Duffy, George Wendt and JoAnna Garcia Swisher Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Nov. 18: Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds BET+ Nov. 3: A Wesley Christmas, starring Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill and Mike Merril Nov. 10: The First Noelle, starring Novi Brown, LaLa Milan and Todd Anthony Nov. 17: Christmas Party Crashers, starring Skye Townsend, Jaime Callica and Cocoa Brown Nov. 24: The Christmas Clawback, starring Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton and Lisa Arrindell Nov. 24: Holiday Hideaway, starring Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox, Leonard Earl Howze and Rodney Van Johnson Nov. 24: The Sound of Christmas, starring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele, Michael Bless and Alijah Kai Nov. 24: The Christmas Clapback, starring Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton and Lisa Arrindell Nov. 24: Holiday Hideaway, starring Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox, Leonard Earl Howze and Rodney Van Johnson Dec. 1: Rolling into Christmas, starring Rhyon Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington, Brandee Evans and Gary Dourdan Dec. 8: A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Paula Jai Parker and Porscha Coleman Dec. 15: A Blackjack Christmas, starring Dawnn Lewis, Charmin Lee and Adam Lazarre-White Dec. 22: A Christmas Gift, starring Blue Kimble, Noree Victoria, Javon Johnson, Victoria Rowell, Aaron D Spears and Nadia Simms Bounce Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper, starring Jonathan Langdon Jonathan Bennett Says His 'Dream' Is to Make a Christmas Movie with Lindsay Lohan Michael Courtney/CBS CBS Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET: Fit for Christmas, starring Amanda Kloots and Paul Greene Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET: Must Love Christmas, starring Liza Lapira, Nathan Witte and Neal Bledsoe Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET: When Christmas Was Young, starring Tyler Hilton and Karen David, (and executive produced by Sheryl Crow) Chicken Soup for the Soul Nov. 1: Meeting Mr. Christmas, starring Greta Carew-Johns, Madison Smith, Jaime Callica, Eileen Pedde and Laura Mitchell Discovery+ Nov. 11: A Christmas Open House, starring Katie Stevens, Victor Rasuk and Ben and Erin Napier Nov. 11: Designing Christmas, starring Jessica Szohr, Marco Grazzini and Hilary Farr Nov. 11: A Gingerbread Christmas, starring Tiya Sircar, Marc Bendavid and Duff Goldman Nov. 11: One Delicious Christmas, starring Vanessa Marano, Alex Mallari Jr. and Bobby Flay Ser Baffo/Disney Disney+ Nov. 25: The Hip Hop Nutcracker, starring Allison Holker Boss, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Rev Run and Caché Melvin FOX Nation Nov. 24: Christmas at the Greenbrier, starring Alicia Leigh Willis and Josh Murray The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Netflix Shane Mahood | Amazon Freevee Great American Family Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET: Destined at Christmas, starring Shae Robbins and Casey Elliott Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Catering Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: A Royal Christmas on Ice, starring Anna Marie Dobbins and Jonathan Stoddard Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: Love at the Christmas Contest, starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: A Merry Christmas Wish, starring Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: My Best Friend's Christmas, starring Breanne Hill and Colton Little Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at Pine Valley, starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: My Favorite Christmas Tree, starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at the Drive-In, starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: I'm Glad It's Christmas, starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and Gladys Knight Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas… Present, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: B&B Merry, starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: Aisle Be Home for Christmas, starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: A Prince for the Holidays, starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: Crafting Christmas, starring Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: The Art of Christmas, starring Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne Kailey Schwerman/Hallmark Hallmark Channel (All Hallmark Channel Christmas content is also streamable on Peacock) Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET: Noel Next Door, starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET: We Wish You a Married Christmas, starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET: A Kismet Christmas, starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks and Marilu Henner Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET: A Cozy Christmas Inn, starring Jodie Sweetin and David O'Donnell Oct 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Jolly Good Christmas, starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET: Ghosts of Christmas Always, starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: A Magical Christmas Village, starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: Lights, Camera, Christmas!, starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark's 'Unwavering Support' of LGBTQ+ Stories amid Candace Cameron Bure Backlash Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: All Saints Christmas, starring Ledisi and Roger Cross Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: In Merry Measure, starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: The Royal Nanny, starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte and Greta Scacchi Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas at the Golden Dragon, starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Inventing the Christmas Prince, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr. Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Three Wise Men and a Baby, starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: When I Think of Christmas, starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET: My Southern Family Christmas, starring Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly and Brian McNamara Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. ET: #Xmas, starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty Bettina Strauss/Hallmark Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: A Royal Corgi Christmas, starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET: A Tale of Two Christmases, starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: Haul Out the Holly, starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. ET: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: A Holiday Spectacular, starring Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret and the Radio City Rockettes Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET: A Big Fat Family Christmas, starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere and Jack Wagner Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: A Fabled Holiday, starring Brooke D'Orsay and Ryan Paevey Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: Undercover Holiday, starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: The Most Colorful Time of the Year, starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas Class Reunion, starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET: The Gift of Peace, starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: The Holiday Sitter, starring Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET: Holiday Heritage, starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell and Holly Robinson Peete Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Hanukkah on Rye, starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas and Lisa Loeb Allister Foster/Hallmark Media Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (All Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas content is also streamable on Peacock) Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. ET: We Need a Little Christmas, starring Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. ET: Christmas Bedtime Stories, starring Erin Cahill, Steve Lund and Charlie Weber Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET: A Maple Valley Christmas, starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET: Our Italian Christmas Memories, starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET: Long Lost Christmas, starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. ET: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes (and from executive producer Blake Shelton) Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET: The Holiday Stocking, starring Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones and Mykelti Williamson Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET: The Gift of Peace, starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. ET: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, starring Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant Brittany Snow and Justin Long Charm in Hilarious 'Christmas with the Campbells' Trailer Yana Blajeva/HBO Max/Courtesy Everett Collection HBO Max Nov. 17: A Christmas Story Christmas, starring Peter Billingsley, Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, River Drosche, RD Robb, Scott Schwartz, Zack Ward and Julie Hagerty Nov. 24: A Christmas Mystery, starring Violet McGraw, Eddie Cibrian, Christoph Sanders, Drew Powell, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Santino Barnard, Leonardo Cecchi, Beau Bridges and Oscar Nuñez Nov. 24: Holiday Harmony, starring Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter, Carla Jimenez, Sisanie, Amy Brown, Michael Wiseman, Seth Colton, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Jordyn Curet, Richard Perrie, Kayden Franco, Ryder Franco and Brooke Shields Dec. 1: A Hollywood Christmas, starring Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, Anissa Borrego, Riley Dandy, Zak Steiner, Tom Williamson, Emelia Hartford and Missi Pyle Hulu Nov. 1: Christmas on the Farm, starring Poppy Montgomery, Darren McMullen, Hugh Sheridan, and Nicholas Brown Nov. 4: Santa Games, starring Faizon Love and Caryn Ward Ross Nov. 4: My Christmas Fiancé, starring Jennifer Freeman, Jack Parr and Denise Richards Nov. 4: All I Want for Christmas, starring Erica Peeples, Christian Torres Villalobos and Sahjanan Nasser Nov. 4: Christmas on Repeat, starring Jennifer Taylor, Gary Poux, Julia Terranova, JJ Whyte and Matthew Lawrence Nov. 24: Merry Kiss Cam, starring Katie Lowes and Jesse Bradford Dec. 9: It's a Wonderful Binge, starring Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, Danny Trejo, Tony Cavalero, Nick Swardson, Kaitlin Olson, Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer, Patty Guggenheim, Esteban Benito, Eileen Galindo and Karen Maruyama ION Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: The Case of the Christmas Diamond, starring Kelly Daly and Billy Baldwin Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays, starring Sara Ball, Noah Fearnley and Vivica A. Fox Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: The Search for Secret Santa, starring Skye Coyne, Alex Trumble and Jackee Harry Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: A Prince and Pauper Christmas, starring Brittany Underwood and Tom Arnold Hallmark Christmas Movies Find New Streaming Home at Peacock Lifetime Lifetime Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET: Merry Swissmas, starring Jodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon, Jane Wheeler, Mikaela Lily Davies and David Pinard Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET: Well Suited for Christmas, starring Mercedes de la Zerda and Franco Lo Presti Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Christmas on Mistletoe Lake, starring Genelle Williams, Corey Sevier and Hattie Kragten Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: The Dog Days of Christmas, starring Georgia Flood and Ezekiel Simat Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET: Reindeer Games Homecoming, starring Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening and Brian Sills (and written by Drew) Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET: Six Degrees of Santa, starring Kathryn Davis and Steve Lund Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: Sweet Navidad, starring Camila Banus, Mark Hapka and David Fumero Nov. 18: A Country Christmas Harmony, starring Brooke Elliott, Danny Pintauro and Brandon Quinn, at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Santa Bootcamp, starring Emily Kinney, Rita Moreno, Patrick Cassidy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Justin Gaston, John Schuck, Deanne Bray and Zyra Singleton (and directed by Melissa Joan Hart) Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: A Show-Stopping Christmas, starring Jamie Perez and Thomas McDonnell Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET: Baking All the Way, starring Cory Lee and Yannick Bisson Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET: Steppin' Into the Holiday, starring Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, Mario Cantone and Lopez's real-life wife Courtney Lopez Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET: The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET: A Christmas Spark, starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET: Serving Up the Holidays, starring Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET: Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas, starring Valery Ortiz, Nicole Bilderback and Brandon Quinn Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET: A New Orleans Noel, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James, Patti LaBelle and Tim Reid Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: Merry Textmas, starring Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET: Scentsational Christmas, starring Nazneen Contractor and Mykee Selkin Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET: A Recipe for Joy, starring Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas, starring Naturi Naughton, Luke James, Kirk Franklin and Lorea Turner Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET: Single and Ready to Jingle, starring Natasha Wilson Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET: Record Breaking Christmas, starring Michelle Argyis and Andrew Bushell Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET: A Christmas to Treasure, starring Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET: The Holiday Dating Guide, starring Maria Menounos and Brent Bailey Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Wrapped Up in Love, starring Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud Katherine Bomboy/NBC NBC Dec. 1: Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, starring Dolly Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, Angel Parker, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus Netflix Nov. 10: Falling for Christmas, starring Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet and Jack Wagner Nov. 17: Christmas with You, starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia Nov. 24: The Noel Diary, starring Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar Dec. 2: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, voiced by Olivia Colman, Luke Evans, Jonathan Pryce and Jessie Buckley Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution Scott Everett White/Netflix On Demand Nov. 18: A Christmas Karen, starring Michele Simms, Meghan Colleen Moroney, Ashley Jones, Rolin Alexis, Leyla Lawrence and Lee Karlinsky Dec. 2: Christmas in the Caribbean, starring Elizabeth Hurley, Caroline Quentin and Nathalie Cox OWN Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET: The Great Holiday Bake War, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET: A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis QVC+ Nov. 24: Holly & the Hot Chocolate, starring Ryan Farrell, Hanna Gaffney, Steve Gerben, Olivia Gropp, and Venable The CW Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET: A Waltons Thanksgiving, starring Teddy Sears, Logan Shroyer, Marcelle LeBlanc, Rebecca Korn and Bellamy Young The Roku Channel Nov. 1: Another Christmas, starring Sheena Faust, Ryan Toby and Malik Brazile UPtv Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET: Unperfect Christmas Wish, starring Alys Crocker and David Pinard Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in the Pines, starring Jillian Murray and Dean Geyer Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas Masquerade, starring Erin Agostino and David Lafontaine Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET: The Christmas Retreat, starring Rhiannon Fish and Clayton James Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET: A Tiny Home Christmas, starring Rebecca Dalton and Christopher Seivright Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET: The Picture of Christmas, starring Chelsea Hobbs and Giles Panton Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET: The Holiday Switch, starring Alex Paxton-Beesley and Morgan David Jones Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas Lucky Charm, starring Sugenja Sri and Adrian Spencer Candace Cameron Bure Leaves Hallmark and Signs Deal With GAC Media, Including Christmas Programming Shane Mahood | Amazon Freevee Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in the Wilds, starring Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr. Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas on the Slopes, starring Olivier Renaud and Soma Chhaya Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas on the Rocks, starring Lyla Porter-Follows and Jon McLaren Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. ET: A Royal Christmas Match, starring Jordana Largy and Matthew MacCaull Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET: Santa's Got Style, starring Franco Lo Presti and Kathryn Davis Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET: Sappy Holiday, starring Vanessa Sears and Jon McLaren Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET: A Vintage Christmas, starring Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET: An Eclectic Christmas, starring Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. ET: The Snowball Effect, starring Anjali Khurana and Landon Moss Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. ET: Christmas in Wolf Creek, starring Nola Martin and Tim Rozon VH1 Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET: Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, Cassie, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford and Shad 'Bow Wow' Moss Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET: All I Didn't Want for Christmas, starring Gabourey Sidibe, Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox andAndrew Bushell Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET: A New Diva's Christmas Carol, starring Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small, and Mel B Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET: Fugeddabout It, starring Justina Valentine,DC Young Fly, Conceited, Vinny Guadagnino, Vincent Pastore, Teresa Giudice, Fetty Wap and Nick Cannon