New Bravo Series Winter House in the Works Featuring Stars from Summer House and Southern Charm
The show is set to begin filming in the coming weeks in Stowe, Vermont
Bravo is hitting the slopes!
PEOPLE can confirm that the network is preparing to head into production on a new series, Winter House (working title).
A source close to production tells PEOPLE the show will feature cast members from both Summer House and Southern Charm living together in a winter lodge in Stowe, Vermont.
While more cast members could be added, Summer House's Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller have been confirmed, along with Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.
Winter House is set to begin filming in the coming weeks.
Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
Before hitting the mountain, all cast members will undergo a two-week quarantine and numerous rounds of COVID-19 testing to ensure the group is healthy and following strict safety guidelines.
The news comes as Summer House's fifth season is currently airing (Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET), while Southern Charm season 7 recently wrapped with a dramatic two-part reunion.
