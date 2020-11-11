New Bachelorette Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The real estate advisor then had a serious car accident after hearing the news

One of Tayshia Adams' new suitors on The Bachelorette has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Peter Giannikopoulos, who first arrives at the Bachelorette bubble in Palm Springs during Tuesday night's episode, shared his diagnosis on Instagram Tuesday, detailing "some of the hardest" hours of his life.

Giannikopoulos, a real estate advisor, shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has started a two-week quarantine.

"I am going through a lot of emotions at the moment with so many thoughts in my head as to how this happened," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. "I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work. This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable."

Giannikopoulos said that when he was driving home from the doctor, he "lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole" after having an anxiety attack.

"The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building," he said of the scary experience, adding that he woke up "in a deep daze and confusion" as people were shouting for help.

"I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened," he said. "Luckily I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose. Truly a blessing as I am a firm believer I had angels watching over me."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams arrives on The Bachelorette. | Credit: ABC

Giannikopoulos then encouraged people to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

"Covid is something we all need to face head on and stay positive during these times. We can’t run away from it nor pretend it does not exist," he continued. "It creates immense anxiety as a result of me losing consciousness behind the wheel. In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity."

"Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win. I understand so many lives have been impacted and my heart goes out to every single person affected. It’s okay to be nervous, anxious, and feeling uncertain, but just remember we are all in it together."

In a tease from host Chris Harrison shared on Twitter Monday, Adams is seen kissing some of her suitors.

"I'm trying to think of something wrong, but there's nothing wrong," Adams says in the clip before things quickly turn around and the reality star is seen getting emotional.

Wiping away tears from her face in various scenes, Adams adds at the end of the promo, "I can't do it anymore," before it concludes.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.