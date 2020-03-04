New Bachelorette Clare Crawley Opens Up About Her Dream Guy: ‘I Love a Dad Bod!’

After several stints on reality television, new Bachelorette Clare Crawley knows exactly what she’s looking for.

“I’ve gone through a lot of twists and turns in my life,” Crawley, 38, tells PEOPLE. “Things I’ve thought I wanted in the past have turned out to not be what I wanted. But now I know what I will and won’t put up with.”

Notably, says the hairstylist, who was runner-up on The Bachelor in 2014 before going on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor: Winter Games, “the most important thing I’m looking for is someone who can be vulnerable and open.”

Continues Crawley: “I want a man comfortable in stuff he’s been through and self-aware enough to know what he’s learned. I need a level of maturity for sure.”

And Crawley says she’s fully aware that there may be some contestants on the show who are not there for the, er, right reasons. “I’m anxious about that,” she admits. “I get that there are a lot of perks that come along with being on The Bachelorette, but in the end, I just want a man I can bring home and watch TV with on a Friday night, who doesn’t want to be in the spotlight.”

Looks-wise, Crawley doesn’t necessarily have her heart set on a gym rat.

“Somebody who is more concerned with meal prep or what I’m eating is not attractive to me,” says Crawley. “I love a dad bod! You need balance in life.”

Continues Crawley: “I also love a good scruff. And I’m a sucker for a tall guy.” But ultimately, “Personalities are what attracts me,” she says. “Whatever that looks like, I’m ready for it!”