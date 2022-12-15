New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says He's 'Ready' for Love in First Season 27 Behind-the-Scenes Promo

Zach Shallcross is "ready" to take fans along on the ride for his upcoming Bachelor journey.

Season 27 of the popular series is inching closer to its January 2023 premiere date. Ahead of the big day, ABC unveiled an all-new promo starring Zach — and PEOPLE has the exclusive look.

The visual provides a behind-the-scenes look at Zach, 26, preparing for the role of a lifetime. While on the set of a glitzy photoshoot, he poses for a series of shots and even sniffs a red rose. He also shows a bit of his natural charm as he gives a wink to the camera and lets out a laugh.

Words that eventually appear tease fans "'tis the season for Mr. Right Reasons," beginning on Jan. 23.

Speaking to the camera himself, Zach shares his excitement for what's to come.

"I'm ready," he says. "Are you?"

Zach was a contestant on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dual Bachelorette season earlier this year. He ultimately chose to pursue Rachel over Gabby, though he later self-eliminated from the series.

The tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, was announced as the season 27 Bachelor in September.

"There's no words, I'm just taking this in right now," he said of his casting during the show's After the Final Rose special. "I'm obviously really nervous right now but this is once in a lifetime."

Zach also shared that he wanted to "find my best friend, fall in love with my best friend and really walk away with someone for the rest of my life."

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.