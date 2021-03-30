New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Honor Frontline Doctors in COVID-19 Vaccination PSA

The actors have teamed up with Plan Your Vaccine to help Americans figure out how and when they can get the COVID-19 vaccination

TV doctors Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims are honoring their real-life counterparts and encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The New Amsterdam stars — who play Dr. Max Goodwin and Dr. Floyd Reynolds, respectively — are taking part in a new PSA about the importance of the COVID vaccination in honor of National Doctor's Day.

"Although we may be actors, we are inspired by the very real doctors out there fighting every day," says Eggold, 36, in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the PSA.

"All across America, healthcare workers are stretched thin trying to help patients," adds Sims, 40.

Eggold and Sims have teamed up with Plan Your Vaccine to help Americans figure out how and when they can get vaccinated. PlanYourVaccine.com can help users determine if and when they are eligible to receive their shot, the closest vaccination site, potential costs, and provides daily news updates.

Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Image zoom Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"It's a simple tool that's constantly updated with the latest information as vaccines roll out," says Sims. "I made my plan and then I helped my mom make her plan."

"Each vaccination helps doctors save lives by reducing the number of patients seeking care," says Eggold.

"Roll up your sleeves, America!" Sims adds.

Jocko Sims, Ryan Eggold Image zoom Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines, one by Pfizer and another by Moderna. Days later, vials were delivered to states and frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities began receiving the first of the two doses required for each vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine was approved in February 2021 and distribution has started.