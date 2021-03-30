New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Honor Frontline Doctors in COVID-19 Vaccination PSA
The actors have teamed up with Plan Your Vaccine to help Americans figure out how and when they can get the COVID-19 vaccination
TV doctors Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims are honoring their real-life counterparts and encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The New Amsterdam stars — who play Dr. Max Goodwin and Dr. Floyd Reynolds, respectively — are taking part in a new PSA about the importance of the COVID vaccination in honor of National Doctor's Day.
"Although we may be actors, we are inspired by the very real doctors out there fighting every day," says Eggold, 36, in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the PSA.
"All across America, healthcare workers are stretched thin trying to help patients," adds Sims, 40.
Eggold and Sims have teamed up with Plan Your Vaccine to help Americans figure out how and when they can get vaccinated. PlanYourVaccine.com can help users determine if and when they are eligible to receive their shot, the closest vaccination site, potential costs, and provides daily news updates.
"It's a simple tool that's constantly updated with the latest information as vaccines roll out," says Sims. "I made my plan and then I helped my mom make her plan."
"Each vaccination helps doctors save lives by reducing the number of patients seeking care," says Eggold.
"Roll up your sleeves, America!" Sims adds.
In December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines, one by Pfizer and another by Moderna. Days later, vials were delivered to states and frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities began receiving the first of the two doses required for each vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine was approved in February 2021 and distribution has started.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.
