New Amsterdam Renewed for 3 More Seasons at NBC

New Amsterdam fans, rejoice!

On Saturday, NBC announced it had renewed the popular medical drama for three more seasons, through 2023. The show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine and Jocko Sims as the medical staff of a fictionalized version of America’s oldest public hospital in New York City.

According to NBC, New Amsterdam has averaged almost 10 million viewers.

The renewal means that the series will last for at least five seasons.

Image zoom New Amsterdam Virginia Sherwood/NBC

New Amsterdam began airing its first season in September 2018, and is currently in the midst of its second season. The mid-season finale, which aired in November, ended on a life-or-death cliffhanger as a group of Rikers Island prisoners being treated at the hospital planned a violent escape.

RELATED: New Amsterdam‘s Ryan Eggold on Falling in Love with His Shelter Dog: ‘It Was the Best’

While speaking to PEOPLE Now in October, Montgomery, 34, hinted at what could be next for her character, Dr. Lauren Bloom.

“I spoke to one of the writers — I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but I’m going to say it — but I spoke to one of the writers because I really wanted to explore some more of Bloom’s family outside of the job,” she shared.

Montgomery also hinted that one of Bloom’s family members could make an appearance in season 2, saying, “[She] had an episode where she spoke about her upbringing and I do think that there may possibly be one of them entering the show at some point — you didn’t hear it from me!”

New Amsterdam returns for the rest of its second season on Tuesday.