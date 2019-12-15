New Amsterdam Star Janet Montgomery Weds Boyfriend Joe Fox: 'One of the Greatest Days of My Life'

New Amsterdam star Janet Montgomery has tied the knot!

The British actress, 34, revealed on Instagram Saturday that she wed boyfriend Joe Fox in Jamaica on Nov. 29. Montgomery shared a sweet photo of her now-husband giving her a kiss on the cheek as she held their baby daughter Sunday Juno Fox, who was born on March 1.

“On the 29th of November 2019 I made an honest man of my best friend and the love of my life,” she wrote. “This was one of the greatest days of my life. Thank you to everyone who helped make it perfect and intimate, but mostly thank you to Sunday for wearing this headband and leaving it on for at least a couple of photos. #myfamily #wedding #jamaica#hermosacove.”

In another photo of the bride and her daughter, Montgomery joked about Sunday’s adorable outfit, writing, “Upstaged by my daughter even on my wedding day 🤷🏻‍♀️ #dreamwedding #dreamdress #sophieetvoila.”

Montgomery shared a third photo of her stunning white dress while holding a bouquet of flowers. “MRS MONTGOMERY-FOX #wifelife #wifey,” she wrote.

Montgomery, who plays Dr. Lauren Bloom on NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, has been dating Fox, a creative director and copywriter, for over two years. On March 3, she announced Sunday’s birth on Instagram, sharing photos of their newborn.

“And just like that, life was never the same again,” she captioned the first snapshot of baby Sunday, before following up with a second that revealed her first child’s name and birth date.

The next day, Montgomery opened up about her daughter’s difficult delivery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in N.Y.C. with a two-photo set showing herself holding Sunday and a second solo snapshot.

“We were discharged from [the] hospital today and I want to say a huge thank you to the wonderful nurses and doctors at New York Presbyterian Labor and Delivery,” she wrote. “We went in Thursday evening when my contractions started and after a grueling 22 hours of laboring, me and baby both got sick. My incredible doctors called that our beautiful baby girl was in distress and I had contracted a uterus infection.”

“Dr Raymond Wong who has been on this journey with me from the beginning of my pregnancy kept me and my baby safe and calm in one of the scariest most precious moments of my life,” Montgomery recalled, explaining that “Sunday was delivered via emergency [cesarean section] at 8.59pm and from every single doctor, nurse, PA I encountered in my four days in hospital I felt nothing but confidence from.”

“Not only are they all great at their jobs but they go the extra mile with love for their patients,” the actress continued. “So thank you all of you. Most people get excited to leave hospital but I am a little sad because I love you all so much!”

“The first photo was taken 2 days after my delivery and the second photo was taken one day after,” Montgomery told her followers. “I wanted to share both so you can see the real real. I was incredibly swollen after surgery and my feet and legs still are! C section recovery is no joke.”

The couple, who have been dating since November 2017, first shared their pregnancy news with PEOPLE last November.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to finally share the news and [I] couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in my life,” Montgomery, said. “I’ve always wanted to be a mother but didn’t expect to be lucky enough to do this with my best friend.”

The pair got matching fox tattoos on their forearms last November, and Montgomery shared a photo of the body art where fans could also catch a glimpse of her growing belly for the first time. Fox also tattooed Montgomery’s surname on his upper arm.

“Find a man who loves you this much. Don’t settle for less,” Montgomery captioned the latter snapshot.