Tampa Baes: New Amazon Docuseries Follows Young Lesbian 'It-Crowd' Navigating Life in Florida

The eight-episode reality series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this fall

Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to introduce subscribers to a group of young lesbian friends who are part of the "it-crowd" in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Amazon Studios announced Monday that it greenlit a new docuseries, Tampa Baes. The eight-episode show follows a lesbian friend group navigating life in the "ever-growing gay hotspot on the Florida shoreline" and is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service this fall.

"The young lesbian 'it-crowd' navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida's LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be seen. Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends — and sometimes more than friends — is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels," a description from Amazon Studios reads.

"With all eyes on these fun-loving women at this pivotal moment in their personal and professional lives, there's not a challenge or hot-button issue they won't tackle, even if it means getting real with each other," it continues.

Ali Myers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Cuppie Bragg, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins and Mack McKenzie are in the cast.

Many of the show's stars have shared their excitement for the upcoming project across Instagram.

"Secrets out! So incredibly excited to be apart of this opportunity and cast! Coming this fall 😉 #tampabaes," Ramirez captioned her announcement post, while Myers wrote, "Ayeeee!!! So pumped to be a part of the new @amazonprimevideo series releasing this fall! Let's gooooooo ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

"The last few months have been a whirlwind and I'm still not sure it was all real but what I do know is I'm honored to have been apart of this process," Whitley wrote alongside her own post. "Catch me and the rest of these #TampaBaes on @amazonprimevideo this fall!"

Showrunner Melissa Bidwell said that she "can't wait for the world to fall in love" with the show's "dynamic" cast.

"Working on this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I'm thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space," Bidwell said in a statement. "The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I've worked with — they certainly won't disappoint! Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another."

Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, described Tampa Baes as both "fun and celebratory."

"In a world where there's a dearth of content centering dynamic lesbian women, Amazon Studios is excited to bring this vibrant look at these women's lives," Sanders' statement continued, "and give the world a real entry point to undoubtedly know and love them."