'Never Have I Ever' Star Jarren Lewison 'Geeked Out' with Costar Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Over Big Cliffhanger

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever wrapped its 10-episode run with a major twist.

At the beginning of the new season released on Friday, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) was in a new relationship with popular jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Meanwhile, her on-and-off nemesis/love interest Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) was continuing to date Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri).

But both of those relationships end up imploding and by the season finale, Devi and Ben chose to lose their virginities to each other.

So, how did we end up here? Well, in the penultimate episode, Ben wrote Devi a "one free boink" coupon after she complained about dying a virgin following her breakup with new love interest Des (Anirudh Pisharody). Later remembering she has a "one free boink" coupon from Ben in her jacket pocket, Devi ventured to Ben's home in the finale to cash in on the opportunity. The episode concludes with Devi and Ben sharing a kiss as he shut his bedroom door.

"It was really special, I think, especially for Ben and Devi, who have gone through so much," Lewison, 21, tells PEOPLE exclusively of his character Ben's evolution with Devi. "You look all the way back at season one, and the first interaction that we see from Ben and Devi is ruthlessly making fun of her for being psychosomatic, in his words, which obviously is horrible. And now, her presenting him that one free boink card, that's unbelievable. They've come so far, and they've matured so much."

Lewison continues, "To now really be thinking about giving each other a very intimate part of each other, I think that it's really special. And it's really cool to be a part of a relationship as an actor that has so much depth behind those two characters and that allows you to explore so much. And it's really fun getting to do it with Maitreyi, who's one of my best friends in real life."

The surprising turn in Devi and Ben's relationship actually took the two actors by surprise, Lewison reveals.

"I absolutely geeked out. I was like, 'Oh, my God,' " he recalls. "I read it. I had come home after work one night. And I had done all of my classes [at USC], and I got the script in my inbox pretty late. And Maitreyi's a night owl, so she's always awake. So we both texted, 'Oh, my God! It's here!' "

"We both read it. And then we always text, 'Oh, see you on the other side,' " he continues. "And then, we'll talk about it afterwards. And both of us were like, 'Oh, my God!' "

According to Lewison, the two actually have fun shooting scenes of this caliber. "What's crazy is during a lot of the romantic scenes, it's so light," he shares.

"We're just laughing, and having fun and enjoying it because we're both so comfortable with each other, and we have such a great intimacy coordinator on set," he adds. "And no matter who the director is, we've been able to really find such a comfort in doing those scenes. And those scenes are really special. They're really cool because, again, for those two characters, they don't happen that often."

Even though Lewison "can't say too much" about what's next for Devi and Ben, the actor does think the two characters "complement each other really well."

"I think that in terms of a romantic partner and a life partner, in general, I think that you have to find someone that challenges you and forces you to think outside of the box and become uncomfortable," he continues. "I think that they do that, and I think that they have a really strong foundation."

"It's very obvious that they, although make each other crazy, they go out of their way to help each other and to be there for each other in the difficult times. And I think that that's really what's important to building a strong relationship that does extend, and is end game, if you will. Because I think that that's what you need," he continues. "You need that type of person in your life."

Teasing what fans can expect from season 4 overall, Lewison says: "I think that season four is the best season that we've ever made."

"I think that season four is the most hilarious, heartwarming, witty, beautiful creation that I've ever been a part of," he continues. "Because you get so connected to these characters and the journeys that they go on in season four, you're watching them as you go along through the seasons, grow up before your eyes. And it's so special seeing the people that they become and the maturity that they gain, and it's written so beautifully. [Series creators] Mindy [Kaling] and Lang [Fisher] and the rest of the writing team have created this masterpiece."

Lewison concludes, "Both of the third season and fourth season are just incredible. And I cannot wait for everyone to see it because I just know that it's going to mean so much to so many people to see what these characters go through."

The first three seasons of Never Have I Ever are now streaming on Netflix.