'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Paxton and Ben Are Still in the Picture as Devi Meets Another 'New Heartthrob'

Never Have I Ever is gearing up for its fourth and final season — but not without a new heartthrob to walk the halls of Sherman Oaks High!

At Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, Netflix unveiled a new clip of the cast discussing what fans can expect from the comedy series' upcoming season, and it includes yet another crush for Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

In the video, Ramakrishnan, 20, receives a FaceTime call from Michael Cimino, who introduces himself as new character Ethan a.k.a. "the new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High."

Ramakrishnan's jaw drops as she sits beside her costars, Darren Barnet (Paxton) and Jaren Lewison (Ben) — but Barnet and Lewison are not quite ready for Ramakrishnan to meet another suitor.

"Hey, man! We got 'handsome nerd' and 'cool jock' covered," Barnet, 31, tells Cimino, 22.

"Come on, Darren. Don't worry about it. I'm more of a smoldering bad boy," he replies.

GETTY (3)

At mention of that comment, Ramakrishnan quickly realizes how Devi will "have her work cut out for her" during her senior year.

"What? Did you think senior year was gonna be easy?" Cimino charmingly asks.

Barnet and Lewison, 21, then quickly jump into protective mode as they tell Cimino that the call is ending.

"Okay, sorry Michael, I think you're breaking up," Lewison says as he presses the button to end the call, while Barnet jokingly adds to Ramakrishnan, "You should probably block that number."

The clip also teases the return of Paxton, who fans last saw graduate from high school and prepare to go to college in Arizona.

Ramakrishnan says, "Darren, what are you doing here? You graduated. Remember: cap, gown, speech?"

"Come on guys, you can't get rid of me that easily," Barnet replies. "Paxton's back, baby."

netflix

Lewison also believes there will be big changes for his character Ben in season 4.

As he and Ramakrishnan read their scripts side-by-side, the actor asks, "Are you reading this episode? Is it just me or did Ben kinda become a stud over the summer?"

"Yeah, no. I did not get that at all," Ramakrishnan flatly responds, to which Lewison says, "Really? Cause it is definitely my biggest [takeaway]."

However, there is one thing Ramakrishnan does want to address.

"Can we talk about that 'boink card' though?" she asks, referencing last season's cliffhanger in which Ben and Devi finally got together.

Additionally, the group teases more of what's to come in season 4, including a wedding for one of the characters.

"Whoa, that is not who I expected," Ramakrishnan exclaims.

Lara Solanki/Netflix

Never Have I Ever premiered in April 2020 and follows Indian American teenager Devi as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

Though the show has been adored by fans for the last three seasons, co-creator Mindy Kaling has always known that the series would end by season 4.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling told Entertainment Tonight in an April interview. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Never Have I Ever are streaming on Netflix. The fourth season is expected to premiere in 2023.