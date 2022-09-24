'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Paxton and Ben Are Still in the Picture as Devi Meets Another 'New Heartthrob'

Actor Michael Cimino will be joining the Never Have I Ever cast for the Netflix hit's fourth and final season

By
Published on September 24, 2022 01:39 PM

Never Have I Ever is gearing up for its fourth and final season — but not without a new heartthrob to walk the halls of Sherman Oaks High!

At Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, Netflix unveiled a new clip of the cast discussing what fans can expect from the comedy series' upcoming season, and it includes yet another crush for Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

In the video, Ramakrishnan, 20, receives a FaceTime call from Michael Cimino, who introduces himself as new character Ethan a.k.a. "the new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High."

Ramakrishnan's jaw drops as she sits beside her costars, Darren Barnet (Paxton) and Jaren Lewison (Ben) — but Barnet and Lewison are not quite ready for Ramakrishnan to meet another suitor.

"Hey, man! We got 'handsome nerd' and 'cool jock' covered," Barnet, 31, tells Cimino, 22.

"Come on, Darren. Don't worry about it. I'm more of a smoldering bad boy," he replies.

Michael Cimino, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison
GETTY (3)

At mention of that comment, Ramakrishnan quickly realizes how Devi will "have her work cut out for her" during her senior year.

"What? Did you think senior year was gonna be easy?" Cimino charmingly asks.

Barnet and Lewison, 21, then quickly jump into protective mode as they tell Cimino that the call is ending.

"Okay, sorry Michael, I think you're breaking up," Lewison says as he presses the button to end the call, while Barnet jokingly adds to Ramakrishnan, "You should probably block that number."

The clip also teases the return of Paxton, who fans last saw graduate from high school and prepare to go to college in Arizona.

Ramakrishnan says, "Darren, what are you doing here? You graduated. Remember: cap, gown, speech?"

"Come on guys, you can't get rid of me that easily," Barnet replies. "Paxton's back, baby."

Everything to Know About the Final Season of Never Have I Ever
netflix

Lewison also believes there will be big changes for his character Ben in season 4.

As he and Ramakrishnan read their scripts side-by-side, the actor asks, "Are you reading this episode? Is it just me or did Ben kinda become a stud over the summer?"

"Yeah, no. I did not get that at all," Ramakrishnan flatly responds, to which Lewison says, "Really? Cause it is definitely my biggest [takeaway]."

However, there is one thing Ramakrishnan does want to address.

"Can we talk about that 'boink card' though?" she asks, referencing last season's cliffhanger in which Ben and Devi finally got together.

Additionally, the group teases more of what's to come in season 4, including a wedding for one of the characters.

"Whoa, that is not who I expected," Ramakrishnan exclaims.

Never Have I Ever
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Never Have I Ever premiered in April 2020 and follows Indian American teenager Devi as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

Though the show has been adored by fans for the last three seasons, co-creator Mindy Kaling has always known that the series would end by season 4.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling told Entertainment Tonight in an April interview. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Never Have I Ever are streaming on Netflix. The fourth season is expected to premiere in 2023.

Related Articles
Everything to Know About the Final Season of Never Have I Ever
Everything to Know About the Final Season of 'Never Have I Ever'
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in episode 303 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022
Devi and Paxton's Romance Heats Up as 'Hot' New Classmate Arrives in 'Never Have I Ever ' Season 3 Trailer
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever.
'Never Have I Ever' Star Jaren Lewison 'Geeked Out' with Costar Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Over Cliffhanger
Deacon Reese Phillippe attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make His Acting Debut in Season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever'
NEVER HAVE I EVER
'Never Have I Ever' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix: 'We Are Absolutely Thrilled'
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling Reveals Why 'Never Have I Ever' Is Ending on Netflix: 'Can't Be in High School Forever'
never have I ever season 2
What 'Never Have I Ever' 's Season 2 Finale Means for Devi's Romantic Future: 'So Much to Explore'
Never Have I Ever Cast BTS
The Sweetest Photos of the 'Never Have I Ever' Cast Hanging Out In Real Life
Minday Kaling and Reese Witherspoon with her son Deacon Phillippe
Mindy Kaling Reveals Deacon Phillippe's A-List 'Never Have I Ever' Reference: His Mom Reese Witherspoon!
Mindy Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere of "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 held at Regency Village Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling Says Each Character on 'Never Have I Ever' Represents a 'Different Part of My Personality'
MANIFEST -- Season: 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone -- (Photo by: James Dimmock/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Manifest' Season 4 Trailer: Flight 828 Passengers Search for Answers Before Their Death Date
SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) BEN BARNES as THE DARKLING / GENERAL KIRIGAN and JESSIE MEI LI as ALINA STARKOV
'Shadow and Bone' : The Sun Summoner Owns Her Power in Teaser for Season 2
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Blushes Over 'Never Have I Ever' Scene That Called Him 'Too Sexy'
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Is Adorably Bashful About 'Never Have I Ever' Characters' Thirst for Him
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Let It Go“ (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) SAYLOR BELL CURDA, JOSHUA BASSETT, ARIA BROOKS, LIAMANI SEGURA, SOFIA WYLIE, DARA RENEÉ, FRANKIE RODRIGUEZ, MATT CORNETT, ADRIAN LYLES
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek! The Cast Belts Out an Iconic 'Camp Rock' Song in Season 3 Finale
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - Episode 401 TOP: TIM FEDERLE (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), JOSHUA BASSETT, LIAMANI SEGURA, JULIA LESTER, SOFIA WYLIE, FRANKIE RODRIGUEZ BOTTOM: KATE REINDERS, LUCAS GRABEEL, MONIQUE COLEMAN, CORBIN BLEU, DARA RENEE
Everything to Know About 'HSMTMTS' Season 4