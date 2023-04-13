'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Senior Year Heats Up with Prom, Graduation and a New Love Interest

Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is ready for senior year!

In a first look at the upcoming fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, Devi is back at Sherman Oaks High for one final year. She also has a lot to look forward to, including prom, graduation and a new crush.

"This is Devi Vishwakumar. She's an Ivy League chasing horndog from Sherman Oaks, California but you already know that," narrator John McEnroe shares as last season's cliffhanger, in which Ben and Devi finally got together, is shown.

McEnroe notes that "the journey to senior year has had its ups and downs, like some really bad downs."

Fans may recall that Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) was hit by a car after he found that Devi was dating both him and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). She also fell into a pool in front of her classmates after a fight with her friend Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez) and got mauled by a coyote.

Lara Solanki/Netflix

"But soon, Devi and her friends return to high school for one final year and this time, they are ready for anything," McEnroe adds.

The clip promises no shortage of drama in Devi's love life. She appears to now have her sights set on a new heartthrob named Ethan (Michael Cimino).

"Holy s---," Devi says upon seeing Ethan take off his shirt. He later leans in for a kiss.

The clip concludes with McEnroe saying, "Buckle up, nerds! It's senior freaking year."

"I freaking love my future life," Devi adds.

In September, fans got a first look at Devi's new love interest in a clip from Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. While discussing the upcoming season with Barnet and Lewison, Ramakrishnan receives a FaceTime call from Cimino, who introduces himself as Ethan, a.k.a. "the new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High."

"Hey, man! We got 'handsome nerd' and 'cool jock' covered," Barnet, 31, told Cimino, 23.

"Come on, Darren. Don't worry about it," he replied. "I'm more of a smoldering bad boy."

Lara Solanki/Netflix

​​At the mention of that comment, Ramakrishnan quickly realized how Devi will "have her work cut out for her" during her senior year.

"What? Did you think senior year was gonna be easy?" Cimino charmingly asked.

The clip also teased the return of Paxton, who fans last saw graduate from high school and prepare to go to college in Arizona. Big changes for Ben were also hinted at.

Netflix

Never Have I Ever premiered in April 2020 and follows Indian American teenager Devi as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

Though the show has been adored by fans for the last three seasons, co-creator Mindy Kaling has always known that the series would end by season 4.

Netflix

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling told Entertainment Tonight in an April interview. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The fourth season of Never Have I Ever premieres June 8 on Netflix.