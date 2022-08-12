Everything to Know About the Final Season of 'Never Have I Ever'

Never Have I Ever is coming to an end.

After providing us with many laughs and talented new stars to obsess over, the show's upcoming fourth season will be its last.

Netflix officially announced the news back in March, ahead of the show's season 3 premiere August 12.

"We've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about," series creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said in a statement at the time. "We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

While we still have a while to go before the final season premieres, we already have a handful of details about what's in store, including some new faces and a tentative premiere date.

When you're done binge-watching season 3, read ahead for everything to know about the upcoming fourth and final season.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever season 3.

What will Never Have I Ever season 4 be about?

Though Netflix hasn't revealed the official synopsis for the upcoming season, the season 3 finale does give us a pretty good idea of what's to come. The season ends with Paxton (Darren Barnet) and the class of 2022 at graduation, but it's likely that season 4 could take place during that summer.

Following the cliffhanger of Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finally getting together, it's likely that the new season will also explore the aftermath of their hookup and the possible rekindling of their relationship as they enter their senior year together.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Lewison teased that the final season will also show the characters mature and grow up in a lot of ways; "it's the best season we've ever made," he declared.

"Season 4 is the most hilarious, heartwarming, witty, beautiful creation that I've ever been a part of," he explained. "Because you get so connected to these characters and the journeys that they go on in season 4, you're watching them grow up before your eyes."

"It's so special seeing the people that they become and the maturity that they gain, and it's written so beautifully," he continued.. "I just know that it's going to mean so much to so many people to see what these characters go through and how they transition through those big life-changing moments."

Which cast members are returning for Never Have I Ever season 4?

It's likely that most of the main cast members will return in the final season, including Ramakrishnan, Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Benjamin Norris, Megan Suri, Richa Moorjani, and Poorna Jagannathan. While Paxton graduates at the end of season 3, it's likely that Barnet will still make a few appearances in the upcoming season as well.

While a handful of stars are returning, Anirudh Pisharody, who joined the cast as Des in season 3, confirmed to PEOPLE that he will not be back for the final season.

Who is joining the cast of Never Have I Ever season 4?

In July, it was announced that Love, Victor star Michael Cimino is slated to join the cast in the final season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will play a new character named Ethan, who is "a skater and new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High." Sounds like Sherman Oaks High has a new Paxton!

When will Never Have I Ever season 4 premiere?

When Netflix announced the show's renewal, they revealed that the final season would premiere sometime in 2023.

Why is Never Have I Ever ending?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kaling explained that she always envisioned the show having four seasons. "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," she said. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

She added that she also felt the show's storyline was at a natural stopping point: "The truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."