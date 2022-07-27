The highly-anticipated third season of Never Have I Ever premieres Aug. 12 on Netflix

Devi and Paxton's Romance Heats Up as 'Hot' New Classmate Arrives in Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer

Devi and Paxton's relationship is finally setting sail, but the waters look a bit rough with a new potential suitor on the horizon.

The trailer for season 3 of Never Have I Ever dropped on Wednesday, teasing the ups and downs that the new couple will go through now that Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) are officially an item.

The new season picks up following the aftermath of season 2 as Devi and Paxton stroll the halls of Sherman Oaks High hand-in-hand, much to the dismay and envy of their classmates.

"The debut of 'Daxton' was unreal. Your social status has skyrocketed so much that now people hate you," Devi's friend Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) can be heard saying over a clip of glaring looks from other girls directed at the protagonist.

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in episode 303 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022 Credit: NETFLIX

With steamy makeup sessions galore throughout the teaser, Paxton and Devi take their romance to the next level, but not without a few bumps in the road – whether they be amusing moments like Devi's shirt getting caught on her head as she tries to to take it off, or the mounting pressure of everyone's eyes on her.

"It's believable that we're together, right?" Devi asks her friends before another clip of her and Paxton highlights the insecurities in their relationship.

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 301 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022 Credit: NETFLIX

"I like you," Paxton confesses to Devi. "Yeah, but why? No one else thinks we make any sense," she rebuttals.

"No, you don't think we make any sense," Paxton corrects her.

True to the Mindy Kaling-created show, the trailer features several chaotic and tender moments, but the saying "be careful what you thirst for" rings true, as it not only shows Devi and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison)'s ever-present bond but a potential new romantic interest that could throw off the already imbalanced dynamic of the love triangle.

"That's so hot," says Devi's cousin Kamala Nandiwadal (Richa Moorjani) as the teen's mom Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) agrees. "Extremely hot!"

"Let's see what the human body can do, baby!" enthusiastically adds Devi as the trailer comes to a close.

Never Have I Ever. Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh in episode 304 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: NETFLIX

Last March, Never Have I Ever was renewed for two more seasons, with the fourth season concluding the Netflix series run, projected to be released in 2023.

One month later, Kaling, 43, explained why she feels it's best for the series to end after four seasons.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling said in an Entertainment Tonight interview in April. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?"

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Richa Moorjani as Kamala in episode 305 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: NETFLIX

At the time of the news announcement, Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said the streamer is "thrilled" about the comedy-drama's last two chapters.

"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone," Bajaria said in a statement. "We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons."

NeverHaveIEver_Season3

In addition to the trailer, the series also announced on Wednesday that two actors would be joining the show for season 3: Terry Hu, playing the role of Addison, and Deacon Phillippe, playing the role of Parker.