From when it will be released to the returning cast, here are all the details on the upcoming season of the Mindy Kaling series

Everything to Know About Never Have I Ever Season 3

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Never Have I Ever is almost back in session!

Whether you're Team Paxton or Team Ben, get ready for more high school drama and social status surprises because the Mindy Kaling series is returning to Netflix for season 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the course of two seasons, we've seen the turbulent ride of Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life unfold — having gone from zero boyfriends, to two boyfriends, to the man of her dreams.

Now, Devi is the talk of the town once again — but this time, it doesn't involve getting attacked by a coyote or getting hit by Paxton Hall-Yoshida's (Darren Barnet) car.

In fact, it centers around her rekindled relationship with the popular upperclassman because the two are officially a couple. The debut of "Daxton" — coined by Eleanor (Ramona Young) — is "unreal," described by Devi's best friend in the season 3 trailer. "Your social status has skyrocketed so much that now people hate you," she exclaims.

Here are all the details you need to know about Never Have I Ever season 3, including who's returning, the release date, and everything in between!

How did Never Have I Ever season 2 end?

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 301 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022 Credit: NETFLIX

After seesawing between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton throughout the first two seasons, Devi seemingly destroyed her relationships with both of her potential suitors after she attempted to date them at the same time in season 2.

However, to Devi's surprise, she gets her happily ever after in the season 2 finale when she and Paxton share a passionate kiss outside the school dance (minus getting hit by his car beforehand).

What will Never Have I Ever season 3 be about?

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in episode 303 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022 Credit: NETFLIX

The Netflix plot synopsis reads: "In season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships."

While we've seen Devi in sticky, romantic situations in the past — we're looking at you Ben and Paxton — season 3 appears to focus on her new, solidified relationship with the latter. But just when she thinks her prayers have been answered, more curveballs are thrown her way.

Who's returning to the Never Have I Ever season 3 cast?

never have I ever cast from instagram Credit: never have I ever/instagram

Everyone from season 2 is set to return for the upcoming season, including Ramakrishnan as Devi, Barnet as Paxton, Lewison as Ben, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Young as Eleanor, Megan Suri as Aneesa, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, and Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar.

Who's joining the Never Have I Ever season 3 cast?

Never Have I Ever. Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh in episode 304 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: NETFLIX

In the season 3 trailer, we get the first look at newcomer Anirudh Pisharody as Des. Earlier this year, Deadline announced that he was joining the Never Have I Ever cast as the recurring character, who is described as "an Indian American teen who's as smart as Devi but goes to an elite private school."

In the trailer, Devi is forced to invite Des to a party per her mom's request. Having never met him, she calls him "an Indian dork," but quickly finds out he is "extremely hot.")

In addition, Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, joins the season 3 cast as Parker, marking his official acting debut! According to a release from Netflix, Parker is a member of a rival debate team from a wealthy private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to coast as a student, so he's always ready to party.

Is there a Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer?

The trailer for Never Have I Ever season 3 dropped on July 27, giving fans a first look at what to expect from Devi and her happenings this season. Devi and Paxton's relationship is finally setting sail, but the waters look a bit rough with a new potential suitor on the horizon.

The clip teases the ups and downs that the new couple will go through as Devi and Paxton stroll the halls of Sherman Oaks High hand-in-hand, much to the dismay and envy of their classmates. With steamy makeout sessions galore throughout the teaser, Paxton and Devi take their romance to the next level, but not without a few bumps in the road.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When will Never Have I Ever season 3 be released on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: netflix

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever premieres on Aug. 12 on Netflix.

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 4?

Poorna Jagannathan, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Mindy Kaling as Netflix hosts a mobile truck pop up Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Fortunately for Never Have I Ever fans, the Netflix hit has been renewed for a fourth season. Unfortunately for Never Have I Ever fans, it will be the show's final season. The news was announced in March just as production on season 3 wrapped up.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling told Entertainment Tonight in an April interview. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?"