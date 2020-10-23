Netflix renewed the coming-of-age comedy for a second season in July

Never Have I Ever Season 2 to Begin Production in November: 'The Cat Is Out of the Bag'

Never Have I Ever fans won't have to wait too much longer for a second season.

Mindy Kaling's hit Netflix coming-of-age comedy is kicking off production on season 2 early next month, sources confirmed to Variety this week.

According to the outlet, producer Universal Television and Netflix are shooting for a Nov. 10 start date, which is subject to change given the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will follow specific COVID-19 precautions during production, which comes nearly four months after Netflix renewed the show for a second season.

Kaling, who created and executively-produced the show, also confirmed the news on Twitter, reposting the Variety article about the series gearing up to shoot season 2.

"Let's gooooooo!!!!!," Kaling, 41, wrote on Thursday.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, the star of the series, teased the news as well.

"I guess the cat is out of the bag (why is that even a saying, like it makes no sense)," she tweeted alongside a link to the same news story.

In July, the Never Have I Ever cast revealed that they would be returning for a second season by sharing a hilarious Zoom call on Instagram.

After the group commented on Ramakrishnan's new "quarantine bangs," the actress informed her costars of the exciting update.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that Never Have I Ever is being renewed for season 2," she says as everyone erupts into celebratory cheers.

"Wow, that is much better news than you getting bangs," says Darren Barnet, who stars as Paxton Hall-Yoshida on the show.

The Netflix series follows Devi, a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl as she navigates her sophomore year of high school and her quest to lose her virginity.

The show also stars Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan and Ramona Young with narration by John McEnroe. Lang Fisher serves as executive producer, showrunner and writer.