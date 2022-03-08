Never Have I Ever Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix: 'We Are Absolutely Thrilled'

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that season 3 is scheduled to return in the summer and the fourth season will premiere in 2023. The news comes as production on season 3 recently wrapped up.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever, which premiered on Netflix in April 2020 follows Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar ( Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ) as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

"Hey Crickets, we've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!" they wrote.