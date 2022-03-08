Never Have I Ever Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix: 'We Are Absolutely Thrilled'
Season 4 of Never Have I Ever is already in the works.
On Tuesday, Netflix announced that season 3 is scheduled to return in the summer and the fourth season will premiere in 2023. The news comes as production on season 3 recently wrapped up.
Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever, which premiered on Netflix in April 2020 follows Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.
Kaling and Fisher issued a joint statement surprising fans with news about the fourth season.
"Hey Crickets, we've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!" they wrote.
Bela Bajaria, the Netflix Head of Global TV issued a statement noting the company is "thrilled" about the upcoming next two seasons.
"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons," said Bajaria.
The second season of Never Have I Ever kicked off with an exploration into Devi's increasingly complicated love triangle.
Audiences saw Devi navigate her feelings for popular jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and her former nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). By the season 2 finale, the story was officially brought full circle and she ultimately chose Paxton over Ben.
Never Have I Ever is streaming on Netflix.