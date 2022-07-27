Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 18-year-old son will play a character named Parker in the Netflix comedy

Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make His Acting Debut in Season 3 of Never Have I Ever

Deacon Reese Phillippe attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

As if Never Have I Ever's Devi didn't have enough going on, the latest season is bringing another handsome boy into her life: Deacon Phillippe!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe 18-year-old musician son will make his acting debut in the upcoming, penultimate season of the hit Netflix comedy. He'll guest star as Parker, a newcomer in the orbit of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

According to a release from Netflix, Parker is a member of a rival debate team from a rich private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to coast as a student, so he's always ready to party.

And Deacon will have personal experience to draw on for the role — he just graduated from high school himself!

Never Have I Ever. Deacon Phillippe as Parker in episode 308 of Never Have I Ever. Credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever — which premiered on Netflix in April 2020 — follows Indian American teenager Devi as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

Devi and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) ended the long love triangle of the first two seasons of the show, making it official at the end of last season, and now they have to deal with their classmates' reactions.

In the season 3 trailer that dropped Wednesday, Devi and Paxton stroll the halls of Sherman Oaks High hand in hand, much to the dismay and envy of their classmates.

"The debut of 'Daxton' was unreal. Your social status has skyrocketed so much that now people hate you," Devi's friend Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) can be heard saying over a clip of glaring looks from other girls directed at the protagonist.

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Terry Hu as Addison, Deacon Phillippe as Parker, Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 308 of Never Have I Ever. Credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Last March, Never Have I Ever was renewed for two more seasons, with the fourth season concluding the Netflix series run projected to be released in 2023.

Kaling, 43, later explained why she feels it's best for the series to end after four seasons.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling said in an Entertainment Tonight interview in April. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?"

"Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.

