Catfish's Nev Schulman Shaves His Chest for DWTS Finale: 'You Can See Abs!'

"Jenna and I made a deal at the beginning of the season that if we made it to the finale, I would shave my chest," Nev Schulman explained

Nev Schulman debuted a new look for the season 29 Dancing with the Stars finale.

During Monday night's live episode, the Catfish host went shirtless for his first dance of the night, when he showcased his hairless chest.

"Well, Jenna and I made a deal at the beginning of the season that if we made it to the finale, I would shave my chest, and so I have!" he explained to host Tyra Banks after performing his repeat dance, a Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake,” with pro partner Jenna Johnson.

"You can see abs! You can also see this transformation," said Banks. "You did not know that you were a performer and now, you're gonna be on Broadway, I know it."

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded the TV star a 30/30 for his first performance and also a perfect score for his freestyle dance to "Singin’ in the Rain" by District 78.

Schulman said of his experience on the ABC reality dancing competition series: "I am so so grateful that I got to be a part of this show and that I got to live my dream!"

Hours before the show, Schulman revealed that he had shaved his chest, which was free of hair aside from a heart-shaped patch.

"OK...I FINALLY DID IT! What do you guys think of the shaved chest??? Also the finale is tonight so make sure you vote! #TeamBeNeevers," he captioned the photo.

The photo was met with an outpouring of comments, including one from his wife, Laura Perlongo, who commented with three laughing crying emojis: "😂😂😂."

