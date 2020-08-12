Catfish's Nev Schulman Leaves $926 Tip for Pregnant Waitress at Denver Airport

"It means the world to my baby and my family," Zulia Reyes said of Nev Schulman's generous tip

Catfish host Nev Schulman brightened the day of a pregnant waitress when he left her with a very generous and thoughtful tip.

Earlier this month, Zulia Reyes was working at Smash Burger at the Denver International Airport in Colorado when she saw a familiar face.

"I'm like, 'Why do you look so familiar?' " Reyes recalled in an interview with Denver 7 News. "That looks like the guy from Catfish."

Reyes shared that Schulman, 35, was very kind when she waited on his table and even asked her about her baby on the way.

"He's like, 'When are you do?' " Reyes told the news outlet. "I told him, 'Sept. 26' and he's like, 'That's my birthday!' "

Touched by the connection, Schulman made sure to incorporate the date into Reyes' tip.

"This can't be happening! This can't be true. The tip was $926 for my due date, which is Sept. 26," Reyes said in the news clip, fighting back tears.

Schulman also signed the receipt, writing, "Congrats on your baby girl!"

"It means the world to my baby and my family ... we never expected that ever to happen to us," Reyes said.

Schulman's gift couldn't have come at a better time for Reyes, who explained to Denver 7 News that she's been having a rough time and her husband is currently out of work. Reyes herself had also been laid off for a month earlier this year and was forced to return pregnant, only adding to her stress.

"It means rent, or it means at least her crib or her stroller is paid for," Reyes said. "It makes me so emotional that something like that is taken care of and I don't have to worry about it."