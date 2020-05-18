The new season of the Netflix series premieres on June 19

See Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Bette Midler and More in First Look at The Politician Season 2

Netflix approves of this message!

On Monday, the streaming platform revealed first-look images of The Politician's sophomore season, as well as a fast-approaching release date: June 19. The Ryan Murphy–produced political satire premiered its first season back in September.

In the new season, Ben Platt's Payton Hobart campaigns to unseat Dede Standish (played by Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. Standish and her chief of staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) were banking on an easy re-election, as Hobart tests his moral limits to win.

His mother, Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow), however, makes a decision that could upstage Payton's aspirations.

In the new photos, Platt and his cohorts reassemble to join his campaign. Costars Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine and Rahne Jones return to the ensemble cast.

Midler, 74, and Light, 71, reprise their roles, which were introduced in the season 1 finale episode.

In March, Plat, 26, teased the upcoming season to PEOPLE Now, saying the followup features a "stacked cast."

“Spoiler if you haven’t finished the first season, but like, you’ve had plenty of time — the last episode kind of sets up this state senate race between myself and Judith Light‘s character, Dede Standish,” he said. “... So this season centers around Judith and I going head-to-head and trying to win the state senate seat.”

“There’s a ton of Judith and Bette kind of Abbott-and-Costello comedy happening that’s really fantastic,” Platt added. “It speaks a lot to Ryan Murphy and to how much people respect him and want to work with him and be part of his universe. They came in just guns blazing, really ready to make a meal out of it.”

Platt said the big-name actors were all-in, dedicating themselves fully to the show's comedic requirements. The eight-episode first season also starred Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott and January Jones.

“I think when you’re working with people like Judith Light and Bette Midler, you might expect that they’re sort of one toe in and one toe out, because they do a million things — they’re grand dames, legends!” he said. “But they just jumped all the way in and what they do is fantastic. I’m excited for people to see it.”