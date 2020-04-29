Netflix's Outer Banks Showrunner Talks Plans for Seasons 4 and 5: There Are 'Twists and Turns Left'

Calling all Pogues!

While Netflix has yet to confirm plans to renew its latest hit Outer Banks after the success of season 1, showrunner Jonas Pates already has his eyes set much further down the road — or, should we say, down the marsh.

"Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," he told Entertainment Weekly. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

The series is set in the Outer Banks islands off the coast of North Carolina and centers around a group of four friends who stumble upon a treasure map — and with it, a bunch of troubling town secrets.

"We love the mashup of friends on this fantasy thrilling adventure, and we feel like we really just played the opening round of that story," Pates said. "And now that the audience knows our characters and the baseline engine of the mystery is going, we just feel like we have a lot more good twists and turns left to explore, so we're excited for more."

Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, finding John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) alive after evading the cop, on their way to the Bahamas to finish their treasure hunt. Meanwhile, everyone back home presumes they are dead. And Pates promised even more suspense in the seasons to come.

"There will definitely be some new mysteries and some new ideas," he said. "It all comes off the same spine of the same story but it branches out in ways that hopefully the audience won't see coming."

Stokes previously opened up to PEOPLE about filming the series, calling the experience "a dream."

“It felt like we were cheating the system,” he said. “Like a bunch of friends making a TV show. It was the most mind-boggling, insanely euphoric experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.