Netflix's Instant Hotel Star Jannine Barossa Dead at 61: She 'Will Be Forever Missed'

Jannine Barossa, a star from the first season of the Netflix series Instant Hotel, has died. She was 61.

Back in July, the Facebook page for the couple's Barossa Old Garage Bed and Breakfast shared in a statement that Jannine died a month prior.

"It is with great sadness that we announce Jannine's passing on 21st of June 2021," the statement read. "Jannine will be forever missed by her loving husband Mark, daughter Hollie, Family, Friends, B&B Guests and fans of Instant Hotel worldwide."

The tribute also included a poem, which read: "Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday, unseen unheard but always near. Still loves still missed forever dear, roses are red so is my wine, refill my glass and I will be fine. Every time you raise your glass, think of our treasured Janine [sic]. RIP."

A cause of death for the reality star is currently unknown.

Jannine and husband Mark — who were high school sweethearts — starred on the Australia-based reality show, which featured homeowners competing for the title of best "Instant Hotel."

There, the contestants would stay the night in each other's rentals, later rating their experiences on a scale of one to ten. The fan-favorite Barossas were known for keeping things comical while their fellow contestants provided the drama.