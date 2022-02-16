Netflix's Fuller House Is Coming to GAC Family for Cable TV Debut 1 Month After Bob Saget's Death

All 75 episodes of the show will begin airing on the network starting on Feb. 28

You got it on cable now, dude.

On Wednesday, GAC Media announced that the Netflix hit Fuller House is set to make its cable television debut on the network later this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All 75 episodes of the show will begin airing on the network starting on Feb. 28, making it the first time the Full House reboot will be available on cable since its premiere on Netflix in 2016. GAC family channel is dedicated to telling heartwarming, family-based stories.

News of Fuller House's first linear cable debut comes a little over a month after Bob Saget — who played Fuller House patriarch Danny Tanner — unexpectedly died from head trauma.

Saget died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma.

Following the news of his death, the entire Full House cast shared their devastation at the untimely loss and issued a joint statement on Instagram that expressed what their former costar meant to them.

"Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," it continued.

Saget's family has honored him since his passing, too. He left behind wife Kelly Rizzo, 42, and daughters Lara Saget, 32, Aubrey Saget, 35 and Jennifer Saget 29.

On Feb. 9, which marked one month since Saget's death, Rizzo shared a touching video of the couple. "One month without this incredible man," she wrote. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me "look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible."